BytePe Launches India’s First Subscription-Based Smartphone Service, Redefining Ownership for a New Generation

7th October, 2025 | BytePe, India’s first tech subscription platform, has been successfully launched, promising to transform how Indians access and experience the latest smartphones. Founded by Jayant Jha, a distinguished serial entrepreneur, former Flipkart leader, and known for co-founding Yaantra, a recommerce powerhouse acquired by Flipkart. BytePe is set to break the cycle of traditional ownership and usher in a smarter, more flexible era for technology lovers across the country.

For years, Indian consumers have been told that ownership means saving up, paying big and locking into long EMIs, only to end up stuck with outdated devices. BytePe changes this with a subscription model that offers lower-than-EMI monthly fees and yearly upgrades, with high flexibility – pay for what you use or no hidden costs. Subscribers can even access the newly launched iPhone 17 series including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max through simple monthly plans, making Apple’s latest devices more affordable and flexible than ever.

Reflecting on the inspiration, Mr. Jayant Jha, Founder & CEO, BytePe shares, After years in India’s consumer electronics industry, I’ve seen how long EMIs, outdated devices, and limited choices frustrate consumers. With BytePe, we are changing that. We’re starting with smartphones but will soon expand into more categories such as electronics, accessories, and beyond. Our vision is to democratise luxury by enabling millions of Indians to access the latest technology through a smarter, more flexible ownership model. This launch is not just about affordability, it’s about giving consumers a choice that’s lighter on their wallets, better for the environment, and truly on their terms. BytePe isn’t just a service; it’s a new way of thinking about ownership.”

BytePe’s model is refreshingly straightforward. Customers select their preferred smartphone. For example, the newly launched iPhone 17 (256 GB), priced at ₹82,900, can be subscribed to on BytePe for a simple monthly fee that works out significantly better than a traditional EMI. It is available for credit card users, similar to EMI. BytePe has also introduced BytePe EMI for non-credit card users, offering the same convenience and flexibility. After 12 months, users can choose to upgrade to a new device, return the phone, or continue for another year to own it outright. Every subscription includes one-time 100% damage protection, ensuring peace of mind. BytePe is introducing an upfront purchase option with one year insurance and an assured buyback value up to 50% at the end of 12 and 24 months, catering to customers who don’t prefer monthly EMIs.

BytePe’s mission is to unlock access to luxury technology, eliminate financial stress, and put control back in the hands of the consumer. With BytePe, you can upgrade your phone every year at no extra cost, save up to 50% on monthly costs compared to traditional EMIs, and pay only for what you use. There are no upfront costs, no hidden fees, and no lock-ins, just freedom, flexibility, and the smartest way to own.

BytePe isn’t just offering a service, but leading a movement to redefine what it means to “own” in a world that’s always moving forward. With BytePe, you’re always in control and always up to date.