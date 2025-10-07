Elista Expands Home Appliance Portfolio with Launch of ‘Amrit’ and ‘Shuddh’ Alkaline Water Purifiers

New Delhi, 07th October, 2025: Elista, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics and home appliance brands under the TeknoDome Group, today announced its entry into the water purifier segment with the launch of Amrit and Shuddh — two advanced alkaline water purifiers designed to promote healthier, science-backed hydration. Proudly made in India, the water purifiers blend technology, design, and wellness to meet the evolving needs of Indian households. With premium aesthetics and a niche, contemporary look, the alkaline water purifiers effortlessly complement luxury and modern kitchens while delivering the health benefits of clean drinking water.

The launch reflects Elista’s ‘Built for U’ philosophy, rooted in the belief that every product should start and end with the customer. Designed around real human needs, the new purifiers combine multi-stage purification, active copper infusion, and immunity-enhancing mineral restoration to bring together wellness and innovation in every drop. True to Elista’s inclusive approach, the range caters to diverse consumers across metro cities, Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, and global markets.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said, “With Amrit and Shuddh, we are entering a new chapter in Elista’s journey- one that combines health, science, and human-centric innovation. Every Elista product begins with a simple question: how can technology make life easier and better for people? These purifiers reflect that belief, offering advanced hydration solutions tailored to the way Indian families live. We’re proud to make them in India, for India and the world.”

The Amrit and Shuddh water purifiers come with a one-year warranty and will be available on Amazon.in, and Elista’s pan-India network of partners and distributors.

Advanced Hydration Backed by Science

Elista’s new alkaline water filters are engineered to make daily hydration healthier and more meaningful for Indian consumers. Alkaline water is recognized for its ability to offer a myriad of wellness benefits, such as enhancing immunity, enhancing digestion, reviving the skin, and aiding natural detoxification. It also aids in maintaining a healthy weight and fortifying muscles and joints, making it a perfect choice for daily consumption by health-oriented homes.

Elista Amrit Alkaline Water Purifier Features

The Amrit Alkaline Water Purifier adds to these advantages with a 9-stage filtration system incorporating UV and UF technology coupled with an Intelligent Membrane Flushing System for optimized water quality. The purifier comes with an Instant Hot Water Dispenser that can provide instant hot water to the temperature of up to 95°C along with a child lock for protection.

A digital display shows both TDS levels and temperature, and the unit includes an 8-liter normal water tank and a 1-liter hot water tank. The Immunity Enhancing System (IES) with a 5-in-1 mineralizer restores essential nutrients such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, sodium, and zinc, while the Active Copper Chamber (ACC) enriches the water with copper ions for added health benefits.

Elista Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifier FeaturesThe Shuddh Alkaline Water Purifier offers 7-stage purification with UV protection, a 4-liter tank, and Active Copper-Induced Alkaline Water with a healthy pH of 8.2. Compact yet powerful, it features a TDS display, Intelligent Membrane Flushing, and a sleek, space-efficient design with a toughened glass front, making it an elegant addition to modern Indian kitchens.

Both models deliver negative ORP (antioxidant water) that aids detoxification and supports metabolism, reflecting Elista’s belief in “Advanced Hydration Backed by Science.”

The launch reaffirms Elista’s focus on delivering technology-driven products that enrich day-to-day living. With this, the brand continues to diversify its offerings beyond Smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, and air coolers, as per its vision of “Make in India for the World.”.

Strengthening Manufacturing and the ‘Make in India’ Vision

Elista’s growth is anchored in a robust manufacturing base aligned with its mission of designing in India for the world. Its state-of-the-art facility in Kadapa Andhra Pradesh, staffed by over 200 skilled professionals, leverages advanced automation, robotics, and green infrastructure to produce Smart TVs and LED monitors, with plans to expand into water purifiers and more. Strategically located near Chennai and Visakhapatnam ports, the plant offers significant logistical advantages, including faster, cost-effective exports to markets like Dubai. This facility exemplifies Elista’s commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, fostering indigenous innovation and job creation.