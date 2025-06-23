Canon India Names Kiran Deohans and Sudhir Koushik as Cinema EOS Ambassadors

India, June 2025: In a significant move underscoring its commitment to advancing cinematic storytelling in India, Canon India today proudly announced the onboarding of two celebrated visual storytellers, Mr. Kiran Deohans and Mr. Sudhir Koushik as its newest Canon Cinema EOS Ambassadors. The announcement reinforces Canon’s vision of building a robust community of creators and innovators who push the boundaries of visual storytelling across genres and formats. As pioneers in their respective fields, both Mr. Deohans and Mr. Koushik bring decades of experience, distinctive visual styles, and an unrelenting passion for the craft aligning with Canon’s core philosophy of innovation, precision, and cinematic empowerment.

A revered name in mainstream Indian cinema, Mr. Kiran Deohans, ISC, is hailed as a true master of visual storytelling for the big screen. With a celebrated filmography that includes Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Agneepath, Jodhaa Akbar, AKS, Manikarnika, Sarbjit, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and many more, Mr. Deohans has visually shaped some of Indian cinema’s most iconic moments. His commercial portfolio spans over 1,500 ad films, and he is a respected member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC). His work has earned him several accolades including the Filmfare Award, APSA Award, and IAAFA Award making him a force in India’s contemporary cinematic landscape. Equally influential in the domain of television and OTT, Mr. Sudhir Koushik is widely known as the creative powerhouse behind some of India’s most beloved reality and variety shows. His work spans The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, MasterChef India, Coke Studio, MTV Unplugged, MTV Hustle, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and The Traitors, among others. With an expansive career that continues to redefine how India experiences unscripted entertainment, Mr. Koushik is a leading voice in crafting high-impact, multi-format visual experiences.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Vishesh Magoo, Assistant Director, Imaging Communication Business Centre, Canon India, said, “At Canon, we see cinematography not just as a technical pursuit, but as a cultural force. The stories being told today whether through a feature film, a reality show, or a digital series are shaping how we view the world. Our aim is to support and empower storytellers who are redefining these narratives. Mr. Kiran Deohans and Mr. Sudhir Koushik bring immense experience and creative integrity to the table, and we are thrilled to have them as ambassadors of Canon’s larger vision for visual storytelling in India.” Speaking on his association with Canon, Mr. Deohans shared, “Cinema is not just about capturing visuals; it’s about shaping culture, evoking emotion, and preserving memory. Canon has always understood that storytelling is as much a craft as it is a responsibility. I’m excited to be part of a brand that empowers creators not just with cutting-edge tools, but with a deep commitment to shaping the future of Indian cinema.” Sharing his excitement about joining the program, Sudhir Koushik, said, “What sets Canon apart is not just its products, but its purpose. The brand truly believes in elevating the art of cinematography not just through innovation, but by creating a platform for collaboration and creativity. As someone who has seen this industry evolve from analog to digital, it’s heartening to partner with a brand that evolves with us, not just for us.”

The Canon EOS Ambassador Program unites leading creative professionals and seasoned industry experts who hold influential positions within the photography and videography community both online and on the ground. Serving as trusted voices, these ambassadors lend credibility through product insights, mentorship, and consultation, engaging diverse audiences across genres, regions, and languages. More than a collaboration, the program is a thriving collective committed to pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling and fostering a culture of creative excellence.