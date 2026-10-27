UK employers more likely to offer free tea than creative activities that support mental health

New analysis reveals creative wellbeing benefits feature in less than 1% of UK job adverts.

UK employers significantly undervalue the role creative activities can play in supporting employee wellbeing, according to new research which has found that low value gimmicks and basic provisions were more common than arts and crafts.

New analysis of job adverts across the UK’s largest recruitment sites found that creative activities were mentioned as a perk in just 0.31% of job adverts – or 293 times – despite growing evidence of their positive impact on mental health and workplace wellbeing. By comparison, free tea, a common courtesy rather than employee perk, was mentioned as a benefit three times more, in 1,078 job ads, with the stereotypical free fruit listed 675 times.

The research, conducted by ClassBento, the UK’s leading provider of beginner creative workshops found that even table tennis was more common, included in 312 job ads.

The findings suggest many employers continue to prioritise low-value perks over initiatives that can deliver meaningful wellbeing outcomes.

This comes amid growing concerns around workplace mental health. Research* has found that poor employee mental health costs UK employers a massive £51 billion a year, while every £1 invested in mental health and wellbeing support generates an average return of £4.70 through increased productivity and reduced absenteeism.

Creative experiences, like art, craft or baking, are proven to have a significant impact on mental health and wellbeing. Participating in arts and crafts has been linked to higher self-esteem, increased dopamine release, reduced stress and stronger social connections, all of which improve overall wellbeing.

Ahead of International Stress Awareness Week, ClassBento is calling for businesses to rethink what meaningful employee wellbeing support looks like and to include creative experiences alongside more established physical health benefits.

John Tabari, Co-Founder of ClassBento, says: “Amazon vouchers and free pizza simply don’t cut it at a time of unprecedented levels of mental health challenges. Creative activities are recognised in social prescribing programmes, like exercise is, because they provide genuine wellbeing benefits. Yet most employers still fail to offer opportunities that support mental health in the same way gym memberships and cycle-to-work schemes support physical health.

“Employers can and should go further by taking a more balanced wellbeing approach in their employee wellbeing. Creative experiences bring people together, encourage self-expression and help employees switch off from day-to-day pressures. The result is not only a happier workforce, but often a more engaged and productive one too. If employers are serious about wellbeing, they need to move beyond gimmicks and start investing in activities that make a genuine difference to people’s lives.”

Find out more about the ClassBento activities available in your area.