Claude Opus 5.5 Pricing: $4 In, $20 Out, Cheaper Than the Model It Replaced

Claude Opus 5.5 pricing is $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens, with a $0.20 cache-read price and a $5 cache-write price. Claude Opus 5.5 is carried here at list rate with no markup, so the arithmetic below is the arithmetic of the published card.

The sentence that matters about that card is not the number itself but the comparison it invites, and the comparison runs the opposite way from the usual one: the model this replaced, Claude Opus 5, carried $5 and $25. Both lines went down, by twenty percent, on a step that raised the model number.

The card, line by line

line Claude Opus 5.5 Claude Opus 5 input (per M) $4.00 $5.00 output (per M) $20.00 $25.00 cache read (per M) $0.20 — cache write (per M) $5.00 — blended, prompt-heavy (per M) $2.94 — blended, 1:1 in/out (per M) $12.00 — context window 1,000,000 —

The first two rows are the vendor’s published rates. The cache pair is the part that decides whether a caching plan is worth building: a write costs twenty-five times a read, which is the ordinary shape of a card where the provider pays for the write and wants reads to be cheap. Both numbers exist here, so a cost model has a value on each side rather than an assumption on one.

The two blended rows are an independent evaluator’s calculation rather than a vendor price, read 2026-10-07, and they exist because a headline pair of $4 and $20 describes almost no real workload. What you pay depends on the ratio of input to output you send, and the two blends bracket it: $2.94 on a prompt-heavy workload, $12.00 at a 1:1 ratio. On the same board, this is also why the price is occasionally quoted as a single number that looks like neither — the 1:1 blend is the one that gets repeated, and it is a specific assumption about your token mix rather than a price.

A version bump that lowered the price

Take the predecessor comparison slowly, because it is the unusual part.

Claude Opus 5 carried $5 in and $25 out. Its named replacement carries $4 and $20. Artificial Analysis’s deprecation record points from `claude-opus-5` directly to `claude-opus-5-5`, so the successor relationship is recorded rather than inferred from the version string, and the rates for both are on the same board at the same read date.

That is a twenty percent reduction on both lines, and it is worth being concrete about what a twenty percent cut does to a bill that is roughly 87% input — because if most of your spend is on the input side, a twenty percent cut there is a twenty percent cut on most of your bill, and the larger output reduction on the smaller part barely moves the total. The migration arithmetic is unusually simple: same model family, same API shape, lower rates on both lines.

The direction is also the interesting signal. Launch pricing usually moves up, and a generation that arrives cheaper than the one it replaces is telling you something about how the vendor expects the model to be used — as the default rather than as the premium option. Anthropic’s own guidance for this model says exactly that, and it is a claim: *”start with Claude Opus 5.5 for most workloads.”*

Three things the rate card does not include

A published rate is not a bill, and on this card there are three specific gaps.

Long-context tiering is not uniform across vendors. Our own rate card applies a higher tier above 272,000 tokens for GPT-6.1 Sol, GPT-6 Astra and Grok 4.7 — Claude Opus 5.5 is not in that tier list — so on our published card the million-token window on this model has no step above it. Treat that as our own configuration rather than a vendor statement, and check the vendor’s own terms before you size a prompt for it; the point is that “1M context” and “1M context at one rate” are different commitments and they are not the same across this comparison set.

Region changes the price. Anthropic publishes a 1.1× multiplier for US-only inference. If your pipeline pins inference to a region, the effective input rate is not $4 but $4.40, and the same on the output line. That multiplier belongs in a cost model, and it does not appear on a rate card’s headline row.

Reasoning effort and fast mode are separate levers. Anthropic prices a fast mode at twice the rate for up to 2.5× the speed — a straight trade of dollars for wall-clock time that some interactive products should take and most batch jobs should not. Prompt caching, separately, carries a five-minute TTL, which is the number that decides whether your traffic pattern can use it at all: a cache entry that expires in five minutes only pays off if the same prefix arrives again inside that window.

What the rate does not predict

The rate card orders models one way; the bill orders them another. On the same independent harness at the same read date, a finished task on Claude Opus 5.5 costs $5.98 — the most expensive of the ten models in that pull — while its own rate card sits below several models in the same set. The harness measured this model at Max effort, recorded as `Max, Default Fallback` against a max level of 60, and every cross-model figure below carries that setting. That divergence has its own article in this series, and it belongs here as the reason a pricing decision should end with a task on your own traffic rather than with the card.

The predecessor comparison softens it rather than reversing it. Across the same step the independent intelligence index moved from 50.78 to 57.62, read 2026-10-07, with this model’s reading taken at Max, recorded as `Max, Default Fallback` — so the move from Claude Opus 5 buys both a lower rate and a higher measured ceiling at once, which is not the usual shape of a migration decision.

Four checks before you price a Claude Opus 5.5 workload

Four checks, in the order they move the number most.

Price the migration, not the model. If you are coming from Claude Opus 5, the change is minus twenty percent on both lines with a higher independent index. If you are coming from anywhere else, the rate card is the wrong document to start from — build the task first.

Add the multipliers before you compare. The 1.1× US-only factor, the 2× fast mode and the five-minute cache TTL each change the effective rate. A pricing comparison that quotes $4 and $20 without them is comparing cards rather than costs.

Check whether your prefix pattern fits a five-minute cache. The write costs $5 and the read costs $0.20, so caching pays off quickly — but only for prefixes that arrive again inside the TTL. Measure the reuse interval before you build the plan.

Finish on a task, not on a rate. The same harness that records these rates, measuring this model at Max effort, recorded as `Max, Default Fallback`, prices a finished task on it at $5.98, the highest of its ten. Count the tokens three of your own tasks consume and price them at both $4/$20 and the alternative.

The takeaway

Claude Opus 5.5 prices at $4 in and $20 out per million tokens, with a $0.20 cache-read price and a $5 cache-write price, and blends to $2.94 on a prompt-heavy workload and $12.00 at 1:1, read 2026-10-07. Its predecessor carried $5 and $25, so this is a version bump that cut both lines by twenty percent on a model whose independent intelligence index rose from 50.78 to 57.62 across the same step — this model’s reading taken at Max, recorded as `Max, Default Fallback` against a max level of 60, as every measured figure quoted here was.

Three things sit outside the headline pair and inside the bill: a 1.1× US-only multiplier, a 2× fast mode, and a five-minute prompt-cache TTL. And the rate card still orders these models differently from the way a task does — this model carries the highest per-task cost of the ten in its comparison set while carrying a rate below several of them.

Price one task you already run, with the multipliers on, before you decide.

OrcaRouter carries Claude Opus 5.5 at list rate on the same key as the rest of the Anthropic line, so pricing a real task against the live model is a model-string change rather than a second integration.

Sourcing note: the $4 / $20 rates, the $0.20 cache-read and $5 cache-write prices, the five-minute prompt-cache TTL, the 1.1× US-only inference multiplier, the 2× fast-mode price for up to 2.5× speed, the “start with Claude Opus 5.5 for most workloads” guidance and the $5 / $25 rates for Claude Opus 5 are Anthropic’s own published claims. The deprecation pointer from `claude-opus-5` to `claude-opus-5-5`, the blended figures of $2.94 and $12.00, the per-task cost of $5.98, and the intelligence indices of 57.62 and 50.78 are from Artificial Analysis’ live pages, read 2026-10-07, with the reading for this model taken at Max effort, recorded as `Max, Default Fallback` against a max level of 60. The absence of Claude Opus 5.5 from the 272,000-token tier list is OrcaRouter’s own published configuration rather than a vendor specification. The reading that the twenty percent cut lands mostly on the input side of a bill, and that the multipliers and the cache TTL belong inside a pricing comparison rather than outside it, are this article’s own analysis. All checked 2026-10-07; re-check before 2026-11-01.