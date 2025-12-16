Digital@UNGA marks 20 years of WSIS digital development and sets stage for UN review

Special event highlights two decades of progress and a plan for tech that benefits society

New York, Dec 16 – Two decades since the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) created an international dialogue for the digital age, the global digital community voiced support at a special event at UN headquarters on Monday for the WSIS process as the framework to guide digital cooperation.

Participants at the Digital@UNGA WSIS+20 Edition looked back at 20 years of multi-stakeholder cooperation, welcomed new commitments, and discussed a common vision for the digital future in advance of the UN General Assembly’s WSIS+20 Overall Review this week.

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the event brought together representatives of government, industry, civil society, academia, the technology community and the UN system, serving as a bridge to the WSIS+20 review taking place from 16 to 17 December.

“WSIS was born from a shared belief that digital innovation must reflect human needs, not just match the pace of technological change,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “As artificial intelligence accelerates our transition from an Information Society to an Intelligent Society, WSIS helps keep our focus where it should be – on people-centred, inclusive digital development.”

Uniting the digital development community

Formed from summits in 2003 in Geneva, Switzerland, and 2005 in Tunis, Tunisia, the WSIS process has focused the public and private sectors on people-centred and sustainable digital development aimed at ensuring that the benefits of technologies reach everyone.

To set the stage for the General Assembly review, the Digital@UNGA WSIS+20 Edition examined the impact of emerging technologies, governance and digital public infrastructure on building information and knowledge-based societies.

“Twenty years ago, leaders from all sectors came together and determined to chart a path where digital technologies could support sustainable development and prosperity,”’ said Haoliang Xu, UNDP Associate Administrator. “Today is about both celebrating progress and charting a path forward. At UNDP, we are convinced of the power of technologies for accelerating development and serving people and the planet.”

Partnering to bring WSIS Action Lines to life

The special Digital@UNGA event highlighted public-private cooperation to connect some of the world’s hardest-to-reach communities, with the Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Coalition’s Annual Meeting for 2025 taking place as part of the event.

During the event, new P2C commitments were announced that reflect growing multistakeholder engagement to accelerate global progress on connectivity.

Partner2Connect – the ITU-led pledging platform dedicated to mobilizing resources, partnerships, and commitments to achieve universal meaningful connectivity and sustainable digital transformation – is an action-oriented mechanism that can connect communities and spur digital progress, following the original WSIS vision.

Partner2Connect pledges are categorized under WSIS Action Lines – a set of 11 priority areas for UN efforts to leverage fast-evolving technologies for human development. To date, over USD 80 billion has been mobilized as part of the goal to reach USD 100 billion in 2026.

Digital@UNGA is a joint initiative of ITU and UNDP to explore how digital technologies can drive progress for people and prosperity everywhere. The organizers are thankful to Digital@UNGA Lead Supporters and P2C Champions for supporting the Digital@UNGA: WSIS+20 Edition.