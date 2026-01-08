In a surprising yet crucial move, Google has announced that Quick Share is now compatible with Apple’s AirDrop, exclusively for the Pixel 10 series of smartphones. This development is one of the most notable to date in the direction of the two rival platforms, Android and iOS, with the potential for significant influence on the S&P 500 index performance, as Google and Apple are major players in the index.

Google stated that Pixel 10 users (Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and Fold) can now see nearby iPhones, iPads, or Macs when using Quick Share — but only if the Apple device’s AirDrop visibility setting is set to “Everyone for 10 minutes.”

Once this option is activated, file transfer is done through a direct peer-to-peer connection, meaning that no data is being routed through Google’s servers.

Google has pointed out that the interoperability was entirely done in-house, and there was no official partnership between the two rivals. “It was all our implementation that made this possible,” said a Google spokesperson, who added that the company is open to partnership in the future — especially when it comes to being able to enable a more limiting “Contacts Only” AirDrop mode.

Initially, the feature will be available only on the Pixel 10 series, but Google has indicated that it will eventually make it compatible with other Android devices. The first release is dependent on Apple’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” AirDrop setting, but Google is optimistic that it will be able to support more secure visibility options in the future.

The technical achievement is indeed remarkable, but it raises questions about its sustainability. Google did reverse-engineering of the AirDrop protocol without Apple’s permission. Therefore, further iOS updates may make their compatibility non-existent. Some people believe this could be an unstable foundation without a formal agreement.

Nevertheless, the action suggests a broader plan from Google to gradually pull the curtains between different ecosystems. It is a step further from previous modes of operation, such as enabling RCS (Rich Communication Services) on iPhones and advocating for safety standards across platforms.

A noteworthy yet little-noticed factor in this transition is the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Ditto recently conducted a study showing that the EU has explicitly required Apple to incorporate the Wi-Fi Aware (NAN) standard of the Wi-Fi Alliance in its future iOS releases, rather than relying exclusively on the company’s technology, AWDL (Apple Wireless Direct Link).

This ruling obliges Apple to abandon AWDL and accept open, cross-vendor peer-to-peer Wi-Fi, making non-Apple devices more competitive. The EU has indeed encouraged Apple to use Wi-Fi Aware, which enables cross-platform, high-speed device-to-device connections — paving the way for features such as Quick Share and AirDrop interoperability. Those who manage to take advantage of this opportunity shortly may significantly enhance their positions and make it to the list of top stock gainers.

For users, it translates to hassle-free, almost identical file sharing between Android and iOS — no need for third-party apps or workarounds.

In brief, the bridge connecting Google’s Quick Share to Apple’s AirDrop may not be a completely official collaboration. Yet, it is a strong signal of Google’s desire to make sharing between different platforms seamless, secure, and resembling that of a single ecosystem.