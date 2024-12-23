Bengaluru, India – 23rd, December, 2024: Hyperone Energy, a pioneering electric vehicle (EV) company based in Bengaluru, has set a new benchmark in the EV industry by successfully testing a revolutionary charging technology that powers electric scooters from 0% to 100% in just 15 minutes. This achievement, Hyperone is not only transforming urban mobility but also setting the pace for the future of sustainable transportation.

At the helm of Hyperone’s engineering and design efforts is a passionate team of racers who bring a wealth of knowledge having been a part of teams like TVS, Honda and Ducati, to the development of cutting-edge electric scooters. This unique background ensures that every aspect of Hyperone’s vehicles is crafted for performance, safety, and user engagement.

Racing-Inspired Design Choices

Hyperone’s scooters are engineered with the same principles that guide racing performance: speed, agility, sustainability, and precision. The team applies their firsthand experience with racing dynamics to create scooters that not only compete with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) bikes but surpass them in efficiency and handling. Each design choice is made with the rider’s experience in mind, ensuring a seamless transition from racing to everyday commuting.

Performance Benchmarks Redefined

With their deep understanding of high-performance mechanics, the Hyperone team has established rigorous performance benchmarks for their electric scooters. This includes advanced drivetrain systems for superior power delivery, lightweight materials for enhanced maneuverability, and innovative battery technologies that promise rapid charging and extended range. Hyperone’s scooters can achieve a full charge from 0% to 100% in just 15 minutes, setting a new standard in the EV industry.

Engaging the Consumer Experience

Hyperone is not only focused on engineering high-performance vehicles but also on creating a seamless, engaging user experience. Drawing from their racing backgrounds, they understand the importance of community and connection among riders. Hyperone’s approach to building a global community of riders who share a commitment to sustainability and innovation is integral to their vision. The company plans to incorporate features like tech-driven diagnostics, geofencing, and real-time data insights to empower riders and foster a culture of collaboration. By prioritizing both performance and connectivity, Hyperone aims to make electric motorcycling accessible to a broader audience and inspire a global community that embraces clean energy solutions.

A Vision for the Future

“At Hyperone Energy, we are not just building electric scooters; we are creating a lifestyle,” says Janardhan Anugula, Founder and CEO of Hyperone Energy. “Our team’s racing background allows us to innovate in ways that traditional manufacturers might overlook. We are dedicated to delivering not just a product, but an experience that resonates with urban commuters and motorsport enthusiasts alike, while contributing to a sustainable future.” Hyperone’s vision is clear: To shape the future of mobility and lead the transformation of the motorcycle industry towards a sustainable future by pioneering electric vehicle technology that reduces carbon emissions and promotes environmental stewardship.