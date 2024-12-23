Sealmatic Establishes A Joint Venture In UAE: SealTech LLC

December 23, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : Sealmatic India Ltd listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782) proudly announces that it has acquired Abu Dhabi Economic License (CN-5595547) for its joint venture with High Technology FZ-LLC (further referred as “HiTech”) to establish SEALTECH SEALS REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE – L.L.C a dedicated state of the art service center in Abu Dhabi. This 50:50 Joint Venture of Sealmatic with HiTech marks a significant milestone to cater to the ever-increasing demand for mechanical seals in the UAE region.

SealTech LLC is situated in the Musaffah Industrial Area (Abu Dhabi), which will be equipped with state-of-the-art plant and machinery. Two experienced personnel from Sealmatic India will be transferred to SealTech LLC in Abu Dhabi to kick start the operations. The service centre will provide world class support and services for mechanical seals, addressing the needs of major customers like ADNOC, OEMs like KSB, Sulzer, Sundyne, Ebara, RuhrPumpen and host of other EPCs such as PEG, Saipem, Maire Tecnimont, Worley, Wood Group and many other important customers.

Muṣaffah or Musaffah is an industrial district to the southwest of Abu Dhabi, UAE. Also known as Muṣaffah Aṣ-Ṣanāʿiyah (in Arabic) it is one of the most important economic areas of the UAE and has been designated a special economic zone, with numerous factories and port. Thus, making it an ideal location for SealTech LLC to operate and grow.

“The launch of SealTech LLC is a significant milestone in our journey to deliver exceptional value to our customers,” said Mr. Samir Mullaji – Vice President (Business Development). “By establishing this service center, we are even faster and can precisely respond to our customers’ needs 24/7, offering a high level of availability, 365 days a year and to be physically connected to where the action is.”

SealTech LLC is dedicated to provide tailored solutions that meet the distinct needs of our customers, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the region and to get a significant portion of the USD 60 Million mechanical seals market in UAE.