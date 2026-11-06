Nasdaq-listed physical AI company grows it’s support at Mohegan Sun’s Environmental Services (EVS) team after successful pilot program

LAS VEGAS and UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 06, 2026 — MBody AI Ltd. (“MBody AI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MBAI) on Nov 5 announced that Mohegan Sun has doubled the size of its MBody AI deployment under a three-year agreement covering both the original installation and the expansion. The expansion is installed and operating, increasing coverage within existing service areas and expanding MBody’s paid relationship in one of the leading casino & entertainment destinations in the US.

Mohegan Sun first deployed MBody’s offering in June 2026, signed an interim paid agreement in early September, and signed and deployed the expansion in October. In less than six months, the relationship progressed from proof of concept to paid operations and a larger, long-term commitment for at least the next three years.

MBody combines its proprietary Orchestrator™ software, supported robotics hardware, financing, deployment and ongoing service in a system customers pay for monthly. At Mohegan Sun, the entire deployment is integrated with Orchestrator, whose reporting functions support the property’s environmental services team. Deployment, training, mapping and scheduling assistance, ongoing support and reporting together supported Mohegan Sun’s decision to expand.

“At Mohegan Sun we operate in a very high-demand and high-volume environment, with a constant goal of delivering the best possible guest service,” said Dan Webster, VP of Resort Operations for Mohegan Sun. “The expanded coverage is allowing our EVS teams to further excel in personalized and enhanced guest service, while supplementing overall efficiency.”

The expanded deployment supports that team’s attention to the everyday work behind a consistently welcoming guest experience. Mohegan Sun in total stretches 5.5 million square-feet, home to two hotel towers, two unique casinos, more than 75 dining and retail locations, two distinct convention centers and multiple entertainment venues including the 10,000-seat award-winning Mohegan Sun Arena. Mohegan’s broader North American portfolio includes Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“The partnership with Mohegan Sun has been a success and we’re excited to announce this expanded relationship,” said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI. “Our goal at MBody is to deliver measurable outcomes that earn deeper engagement over time. We believe Orchestrator, together with our operating support, can become the trusted platform customers depend on as they expand the use of physical AI throughout their organizations.”

MBody’s strategy is to grow established customer relationships through additional supported work, applications and properties. Follow the Company’s progress at ir.mbody.ai.