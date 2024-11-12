New 120v Hotronix Dual Air Fusion Creates Opportunity for More Decorators

Carmichaels, PA, November 12, 2024 — STAHLS’ Hotronix® is excited to announce the 120v model of the industry-leading Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press, now available in addition to the existing 240v model. This new voltage offering is a significant advancement to the Hotronix® Dual Air Fusion IQ® heat press, making maximized heat printing more accessible to a wider range of apparel decorators, small businesses, and print shops of all sizes.

The introduction of the 120v model means more decorators, from home-based businesses to large-scale production shops, will benefit from the power of the Dual Air Fusion IQ® without having to modify their electrical infrastructure. Simply connect the 120v model into any dedicated standard 20amp circuit. The new voltage option gives every decorator a plug-and-play solution for high-powered, automated heat printing.

“While the Dual Air Fusion has been a staple in heat printing departments at high volume factories, it’s equally important for a small business,” says Josh Ellsworth, Chief Revenue Officer, GroupeSTAHL. “The availability of a 120v Dual heat press is due to the demand we’ve seen for home business use. Typically, an entrepreneur wears many hats in the day, and a dual station press ensures that they are producing orders faster and saving time. Coupled with the machine’s UL listing, any sized decorator, regardless of manufacturing location, can get the benefits of time savings and the peace of mind of a safe machine.”

With the ability to connect to any normal electrical outlet, the Dual Air Fusion IQ® is ready to use in any shop instantly. By removing the barrier of specialized power requirements, more businesses can experience the speed, precision, and unmatched efficiency of this industry-leading machine. For more information, visit stahls.com/dual-air-120v or contact 800-478-2457.

STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of custom apparel decoration heat technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.