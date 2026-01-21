Perfios Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management System

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Perfios.ai, India’s leading B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced that it has been certified with ISO/IEC 42001:2023 – world’s first Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) standard. Perfios is among the few BFSI-technology companies globally to attain this internationally recognized standard for its responsible AI-based solutions.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification is an internationally recognized standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS) and is awarded following a rigorous independent external audit. The certification validates Perfios’ governance across the entire AI lifecycle including risk management, transparency, human oversight, and continuous monitoring.

Perfios has deeply embedded AI capabilities into its platforms to handle:

Intelligent Digitization : Automated processing of KYC, financial, and healthcare records.

: Automated processing of KYC, financial, and healthcare records. Advanced Security : Deepfake and liveness detection for Video KYC and fraud prevention.

: Deepfake and liveness detection for Video KYC and fraud prevention. Risk Intelligence : Real-time shell-entity detection and behavioural risk analysis.

: Real-time shell-entity detection and behavioural risk analysis. Decision Automation: AI-driven underwriting and complex financial decisioning support.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 42001:2023 reinforces our commitment to delivering AI that is not only innovative and scalable but also explainable, secure, and compliant with global ethical standards,” said Mohit Srivastava, CISO, Perfios. “This reflects our dedication to embedding responsible AI practices across the entire lifecycle of our tech-led solutions. This certification provides customers, partners, and regulators with the assurance that Perfios’ AI-driven products meet the most stringent international requirements for safety and transparency.”

Globally, regulators are placing increased emphasis on AI ethics and accountability within the financial services industry. Perfios, already compliant with ISO 27001, ISO 27701, CSA STAR Level 2, and SOC 2 Type II standards, continues to stay ahead of evolving regulatory expectations.

Each year Perfios successfully undergoes 450+ audits and due diligence reviews. The ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification further strengthens Perfios’ position as a global leader in responsible AI governance in the BFSI sector and reinforces its strategic focus on delivering the highest levels of assurance, trust, and transparency to customers.