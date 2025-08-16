Phase 3 Expansion of Singapore’s Changi Water Reclamation Plant set to commence

DALLAS, August 16, 2025 — A Binnies and AECOM (NYSE: ACM) joint venture today announced that it has been appointed by PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, to deliver the professional engineering services for the Phase 3 expansion of Changi Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) in the eastern region of Singapore. The plant is one of the largest used water treatment facilities in the world, with the third expansion phase further increasing its treatment capacity by up to 96 million gallons per day. Changi WRP is also a cornerstone of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) and plays a critical role in PUB’s used water management system.

As part of the contract awarded by PUB, Binnies Singapore, an RSK Group company, and AECOM joint venture will be delivering the preliminary design of the plant’s expansion works, as well as conducting a cost-benefit analysis to determine the most effective design solution. Engineering studies will also be undertaken to take into account long-term plan for future expansions of Changi WRP, environmental studies as well as detailed design and construction supervision of the plant’s expansion works.

Binnies Singapore Managing Director and Board Member of the joint venture William Yong said: “The project aims to increase the capacity of the used water treatment facility and improve its overall operational efficiency. To achieve this, advanced used water treatment technologies will be introduced, enhancing the site’s efficiency and space utilisation. A central focus of our efforts is the development of a future-ready masterplan that ensures the long-term sustainability and resilience of Changi WRP.”

Chief Executive of AECOM’s Global Water Business Beverley Stinson said: “We’re excited to embark on a new era of partnership with Binnies, applying our global experience in cutting-edge water reuse and reclamation technologies to the delivery of Changi WRP Phase 3 Expansion. Supported by our expertise as the world’s top water design firm, this project will reinforce Singapore’s position as a global leader in advanced used water treatment.”

Chief Executive of AECOM’s Asia region Ian Chung said: “Our teams possess over a decade of experience delivering critical water facilities across Singapore playing a key role in strengthening Singapore’s water resilience. We look forward to leveraging our extensive systemwide knowledge of water infrastructure gained through our previous work with PUB.”

RSK Board Director Gary Young said: “We are proud to continue being part of Singapore’s Water Story by providing long-term solutions that secure the resilience of this world-class treatment facility and to future-proof the infrastructure, resulting in sustainable, cost-effective and enduring outcomes for Singapore.”

Once commissioned, the Phase 3 expansion of Changi WRP will play a key role ensuring a sustainable water supply for Singapore.

