Samsung Brings Al, Coding Skills to 1,000 Students in First Major Maharashtra Skilling Initiative

Delhi, Apr 07: Samsung Electronics, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has successfully certified 1,000 students in Maharashtra under its flagship CSR initiative, Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), marking a major milestone in strengthening the state’s digital skilling ecosystem.

This achievement represents the first large-scale certification rollout of the programme in Maharashtra, with students trained in key future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Coding & Programming—critical pillars of the digital economy.

A total of:

127 students from Savitribai Phule Pune University

373 students from Pimpri Chinchwad University

250 students from D. Y. Patil University ’s Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology

’s Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology 250 students from Anjuman-I-Islam’s Kalsekar Technical Campus

successfully completed the programme, gaining hands-on, industry-relevant skills to solve real-world challenges.

Building Future-Ready Talent

Beyond technical training, the programme integrates soft skills development and career readiness modules, ensuring participants are both job-ready and future-ready. This holistic approach aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and evolving industry expectations.

Marking 30 years of operations in India, Samsung continues to reinforce its commitment to digital inclusion and education.

Shubham Mukherjee, Head CSR & Corporate Communications, Samsung Southwest Asia, said,

“India’s digital growth will be driven by the strength of its talent pipeline. Programmes like Innovation Campus go beyond education—they build real-world capability by combining deep tech learning with employability and problem-solving skills.”

Expanding Nationwide Impact

Launched in India in 2022, Samsung Innovation Campus focuses on democratizing access to future-tech education through a blend of classroom learning, mentorship, and project-based application.

The programme has:

Trained 20,000 youth across India in 2025

Achieved 48% women participation nationwide

Expanded its footprint across multiple regions

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India and Telecom Sector Skill Council.

Alongside flagship programmes like Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and Samsung DOST, the initiative continues to nurture a new generation of innovators equipped with technical expertise and a future-ready mindset.