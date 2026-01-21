US backs secure India-Singapore submarine cable link

Washington, Jan 21: A US agency on Tuesday announced support for a proposed submarine cable system linking India with Singapore and major Southeast Asian data hubs.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) said it has signed an agreement with SubConnex Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to fund a feasibility study for the SCNX3 submarine cable system. The project would connect India with Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia and is expected to serve nearly 1.85 billion people.

USTDA said the study is designed to help attract investment for the cable system and expand capacity needed for Artificial Intelligence and Cloud-based services.

The agency said the effort would also help ensure that international networks remain reliable and secure, while limiting exposure to cyber threats and foreign interference.

The agreement was signed at the Pacific Telecommunications Council 26 conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Deploying secure, U.S.-made subsea cable technology is essential to protecting sensitive data and critical infrastructure from cyberattacks and foreign espionage,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s Deputy Director. “This project both advances the strategic priorities of our partners in South and Southeast Asia and reinforces America’s leadership in the global digital economy.”

SubConnex has selected Florida-based APTelecom LLC to carry out the feasibility study. The study will focus on route design, engineering, financial modeling, commercialization planning, and regulatory analysis.

According to USTDA, the work is intended to mobilise private investment and reduce early-stage risks for the SCNX3 cable project. The agency said U.S. expertise would play a central role in shaping the technical and commercial framework of the system.

The planned cable route would link Chennai in southern India with Singapore. Additional landing points are being considered in India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, the agency said.

USTDA said construction of the cable could create new opportunities for U.S. hardware, software, and services providers to supply trusted solutions across the region.

The SCNX3 submarine cable is aimed at addressing growing connectivity challenges in India and Southeast Asia. USTDA said rising digital demand, combined with limited route diversity, has left existing networks vulnerable to outages and security risks.

By adding new and resilient data pathways, the project is expected to improve digital access and support the growth of Artificial Intelligence and Cloud services. The agency said the cable would provide secure and reliable communications infrastructure for governments, businesses, and citizens across South and Southeast Asia.

Simon Zettl, Chief Executive Officer of SubConnex, said the project would strengthen the region’s digital backbone.

“SCNX3 is a critical step forward for strengthening the digital backbone of South and Southeast Asia,” Zettl said.

“By establishing a new, resilient, and trusted route between India, Singapore, and key regional hubs, this system will directly support economic growth, digital inclusion, and the rapid expansion of Cloud and Artificial Intelligence capabilities across one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Zettl said USTDA’s backing would help move the project forward. He added that the project would ensure the cable is built on trusted technology and global best-in-class expertise.

USTDA said the feasibility study would help promote the use of secure cable technology and protect data flows from malicious foreign influence. Such concerns have grown as undersea cables carry the vast majority of global Internet and data traffic.

–IANS