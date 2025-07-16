Vantiq and Argosy Partners Join Forces to Unleash Real-Time AI Across Southeast Asia

Alliance pairs U.S. event-driven AI platform with Manila-based investment firm to fast-track public safety, healthcare, defense and smart-city deployments

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 16, 2025 — Vantiq, the leading global platform for building and operating intelligent systems in real-time, today announced a strategic alliance with Manila-based Argosy Partners to make the Philippines the launchpad for Southeast Asia’s next wave of AI-driven transformation in healthcare, public safety and smart city projects. The partnership will allow organizations to move from concept to live operations in weeks instead of years and gives Vantiq an immediate foothold in a high-growth region.

“Southeast Asia is accelerating investments in healthcare capacity, climate resilience and smart infrastructure,” said Nonoy Colayco, founder of Argosy Partners. “Vantiq’s ability to integrate AI and IoT in real time gives our clients a practical way to meet those ambitions while keeping data governance and security front and center.”

The agreement was sealed at the Vantiq AI Summit, held July 8-9, at the Edsa Shangri-La in Manila, where leaders in public safety, defense, healthcare and smart infrastructure witnessed live demonstrations of systems that sense, decide and take action in seconds—from hospital-triage workflows to citywide camera networks. The showcase underscored the region’s demand for platforms that turn streaming data into decisive action without adding complexity or duplicating head count.

“The strategic relationship between Vantiq and Argosy Partners positions us to serve the entire Southeast Asian market,” said Sameer Bhandari, Vantiq Head of Business Development, APAC. “Leveraging Argosy’s local expertise alongside Vantiq’s real-time intelligence platform, we can accelerate regional deployments for impactful, scalable growth.”

Across Southeast Asia, agencies and enterprises face an urgent mandate to keep citizens safe, strengthen healthcare delivery, protect national interests and run cities more efficiently. By uniting Argosy’s local insight with Vantiq’s real-time intelligence platform, the alliance offers a dependable foundation for organizations that need to sense events, interpret them with AI and take action in real time without overhauling existing infrastructure.

Stakeholders interested in exploring AI for public safety, healthcare, defense or smart-city initiatives can connect with Vantiq and Argosy to discuss pilot options, technical requirements and frameworks that ensure secure, responsible deployment.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful to form this strategic relationship with Argosy, whose strong presence and understanding of the Southeast Asian market will be invaluable,” said Marty Sprinzen, Vantiq co-founder and chief executive officer. “By pairing Argosy’s regional expertise with Vantiq’s Intelligence Platform, we can help governments and businesses deploy scalable systems that improve critical services, speed disaster response and unlock inclusive economic growth.”

Vantiq and Argosy will now engage agencies, hospitals, city planners and other stakeholders to identify high-impact pilot projects, share best practices for secure deployment and map investment pathways; organizations interested in applying real-time AI to critical operations can reach the partners at https://www.argosyinvestments.com/contact/.