IIM Raipur Welcomes New MBA Batch with 14.5 Percentage from IITs, NITs and Premier Institutes

Raipur, July 16th, 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for #BuildingBusinessOwners, hosted the Inauguration and Orientation Program for the MBA Batch 2025–27, marking the beginning of a transformative academic journey defined by diversity, inclusion, and leadership development for 353 students.

The MBA 2025–27 batch reflects the institute’s growing national footprint and academic stature, with students hailing from 21 states and 3 union territories, showcasing a diverse and inclusive cohort. Notably, 14.5% of the batch comprises alumni from top-tier institutions like IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs, and IIMs, marking a significant rise in academic excellence, with 26 students (7.57%) having studied at premier institutions between 2024–26, including NIT Tiruchirapalli, NIT Rourkela, VNIT Nagpur, and IIT Guwahati.

This year’s batch reflects IIM Raipur’s ongoing commitment to diversity and multidimensional learning, with 55.5% of students from engineering backgrounds and 44.5% from a variety of non-engineering fields including commerce, science, humanities, law, healthcare, and management. The balanced academic composition of this year’s batch brings together analytical precision and contextual depth, fostering a learning environment that encourages multidimensional thinking and informed decision-making.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, expressed his views, by stating “Classroom diversity drives decision-making depth. At IIM Raipur, we don’t just teach management, we create a space where analytical thinking and human insight coexist. This year’s cohort reflects a conscious shift toward interdisciplinary learning, with students bringing expertise from engineering, commerce, sciences, and the liberal arts. Such academic diversity is not incidental; it is intentional. It enhances classroom engagement, fosters collaborative problem-solving, and prepares our students to navigate the complexities of today’s interconnected world. As they begin this journey, we are committed to equipping them not just with technical competence, but with ethical clarity, strategic foresight, and a strong sense of purpose.”

On average, students come with around 23 months of work experience across diverse sectors including IT, engineering, BFSI, retail, and healthcare. This dynamic blend of academic strength, industry exposure, and geographic diversity fosters a collaborative learning environment that prepares students to lead with integrity and agility in a rapidly evolving global business landscape.

The event was graced by Shri Sudeep Dev, CHRO & Executive Vice President at Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd., who shared insights into the evolving corporate landscape and the importance of value-driven leadership. The event also featured the Dean’s Merit List Awards, presented by Prof. Saroj Kumar Pani, Dean (Academics) at IIM Raipur, celebrating academic excellence within the student community. A vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Diptiman Banerji.

The event also featured a series of informative and student-centric sessions aimed at promoting awareness, readiness, and well-being. A sensitization workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) was conducted by Prof. Ashapurna Baruah, alongside POSH experts Mala Thapar and Dr. C.K. Swain, who also introduced students to the institute’s library resources. This was followed by focused sessions on career and institutional engagement, including an overview of the placement process by Prof. Mohit Goswami and a session on international relations by Prof. P. Ketan Kumar Reddy. Prof. Samar Singh provided insights into campus infrastructure and administrative support, while Shri Anil Ponal led a session on national scholarships. The program also addressed student well-being through an interactive session on mental health and stress management conducted by psychologist and counselor Ms. Ruchika Jain.