Florida Association of ACOs Welcomes Achieve Clinical Services as a Member

Jacksonville, FL, August 08, 2023 — Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization and one of the leading voices for value-based care, is pleased to announce Achieve Clinical Services (ACS) as its newest member. ACS is a leading clinical and administrative services company that supports core clinical and operational functions of ACOs and other providers. This membership represents a significant step forward in strengthening the healthcare industry’s ability to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, accountable care organizations (ACOs) face increasing pressure to enhance patient care while managing costs effectively. Achieve Clinical Services is dedicated to addressing these challenges by providing outsourced clinical and administrative labor for healthcare organizations. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are trained to deliver high-quality services while adhering to strict compliance standards.

“By engaging with ACS, ACO members gain access to a diverse pool of talented healthcare professionals who can help streamline operations, improve patient care, and reduce overall costs. Our comprehensive range of services includes medical claims processing, document management, annual health risk assessments, health coaching, and comprehensive case management.,” explained James Bailey, President of ACS.

“We are excited to welcome Achieve Clinical Services as a member of FLAACOs,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs. “Membership with FLAACOs will allow ACS to connect directly with providers focused on delivering quality care to patients when they leave the hospital and return home. This is especially important for healthcare providers in Florida, who serve the largest population of senior adults in the nation, many of whom are managing multiple chronic conditions and prefer to age in place.”

The ACS team understands that outsourcing can be a sensitive topic, and so they assure you that their services are designed to complement your existing operations and help you achieve your goals. ACS is committed to providing exceptional support and working closely with ACOs to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape successfully.