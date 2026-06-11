India’s Auto Ancillary Sector Revenues Triple to Rs 5 Lakh Crore in a Decade

New Delhi, June 11: India’s auto ancillary industry has achieved a significant milestone, with sector revenues nearly tripling over the past decade to reach approximately Rs 5 lakh crore, reflecting the strong growth and increasing global competitiveness of the country’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

According to industry estimates, the remarkable expansion has been driven by rising domestic vehicle production, growing exports, technological advancements, and increased localization of components. The sector has also benefited from supportive government policies aimed at boosting manufacturing and strengthening India’s position in global supply chains.

Industry experts noted that India’s auto component manufacturers have successfully expanded their presence in international markets by focusing on quality, innovation, and cost-efficient production. The industry’s contribution to employment generation and industrial development has also grown substantially during this period.

The sector is increasingly investing in advanced technologies, including electric vehicle (EV) components, automation, and smart manufacturing solutions, to meet evolving market demands and support the country’s transition toward sustainable mobility.

Stakeholders believe the continued growth of the auto ancillary industry will play a crucial role in enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and achieving the government’s vision of making the country a global automotive and mobility hub.

With strong domestic demand, expanding export opportunities, and a growing focus on innovation, the industry is expected to maintain its growth momentum in the coming years, further strengthening its contribution to the nation’s economy.