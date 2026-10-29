Australian Made puts Singaporean approval centre-stage of its new campaign launch

Australian Made, Singaporean Approved invites Singaporeans to embrace Australia’s fun, optimistic and adventurous spirit, as the iconic kangaroo celebrates its 40th year.

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 – Australian Made Campaign Limited (AMCL) is putting its unmistakable green-and-gold Australian Made kangaroo firmly in view across Singapore this October with Australian Made, Singaporean Approved – a new awareness push celebrating Australian products, provenance and the spirit behind the mark.

Launching at Trifecta Singapore, the initiative will channel Australia’s confidence and sense of adventure through high-impact creative and digital content. At its centre is a simple message: Look for the iconic Australian Made Kangaroo – a cue to explore the breadth of Australian Made products available in Singapore and understand what sets them apart.

Local shoppers may already have encountered the familiar logo on products they know and use without necessarily knowing what sits behind it. Australian Made, Singaporean Approved aims to change that – building greater understanding of what the symbol represents while leaving the ultimate seal of approval to Singaporeans themselves. Designed by Dr. Ken Cato AO and introduced 40 years ago, the green-and-gold kangaroo is today recognised by 99 per cent of Australians, with +82 Net Trust Score and nine in ten Australians confident that products displaying it are genuinely Australian. Australian Made, Singapore Approved aims to build that same recognition and trust among Singapore consumers. This vibrant campaign seeks to deepen awareness of the kangaroo as a trusted sign of Australian authenticity and a go-to shopping cue.

Ben Lazzaro, Chief Executive of Australian Made Campaign Limited, said: “Singaporeans know Australia well – its products, produce, quality and way of life – and they know what they like. Australian Made, Singaporean Approved celebrates that connection with the confidence, optimism and sense of discovery that Australians are known for.”

“The green-and-gold kangaroo tells you a product is authentically Australian Made. Whether it becomes Singaporean Approved is ultimately up to Singaporeans. We want people to discover the breadth of Australian products available here, try something they may not have encountered before, and when they want to know if something is genuinely Australian Made, look for the kangaroo.”

Look for the Kangaroo – Discover, experience and win

From skincare and wellness to food and beverage, apparel, homewares and pet nutrition, Australian Made, Singapore Approved will spotlight the breadth of certified Australian-made goods already available in Singapore.

Over the next three months, Australian Made, Singaporean Approved will come to life across Singapore through creative storytelling with media and digital content creators. The green-and-gold kangaroo will also take to the streets through outdoor advertising across Grab.” A dedicated Singapore website will provide more information about Australian Made and showcase brands available locally. Beyond the launch, a contest will also give six winners the chance to experience Trifecta for themselves.

The campaign will also meet Singaporeans at the BYD Singapore International Marathon from 3 to 6 December, with a dedicated Australian Made booth inviting visitors to look for the kangaroo, discover Australian Made brands, and take part in interactive activities and giveaways.

The kangaroo has to be earned

Not every product that looks or sounds Australian can carry the green-and-gold kangaroo. The logo is reserved for products that meet the Australian Made campaign’s carefully defined eligibility criteria. It gives shoppers a clear and trusted way to recognise products that are genuinely Australian Made.