These Are The Everyday Phone Habits Putting Americans In The Hospital

Thousands of American seniors end up in the ER every year simply because they were looking at their phone while walking, according to an October 2026 report on preventable injuries. This newly released study by Calderon Law Firm analyzed federal hospital records to find which daily activities become too dangerous with a phone in hand.

Picking up a dropped phone while driving is actually more dangerous than texting behind the wheel, sending nearly 5K people to the ER over five years.

Stairs and phones are a bad combination, injuring over 4K Americans, with middle-aged adults most likely to break an ankle on the way down.

Nearly 1K people end up in the hospital every year for being on their phone while riding a scooter or a bike.

The research examined close to 1.8 million federal hospital records to find which everyday activities cause the most phone-related injuries. The report identified cases where someone was actively using a phone at the moment of injury, then sorted them into 18 specific activities. It also looked at how serious each injury was, which body parts got hurt most, and which age groups showed up most often in the records. These figures were combined into national estimates, revealing which phone habits are putting Americans in the hospital.

Here’s a look at the top 10 activities where phone use sends the most Americans to the emergency room:

Activity Setting Estimated ER visits (U.S., 2021–2025) Share of all phone-use injuries (2021–2025) Most-injured body part Most common injury Who gets hurt most Losing your balance while walking On foot 7,760 18% Head Fracture Seniors (65+) Answering or picking up the phone while driving Behind the wheel 4,850 11% Head Bruise or scrape Adults (25-44) Looking at the phone while driving Behind the wheel 4,650 11% Head Bruise or scrape Adults (25-44) Falling down the stairs On the stairs 4,000 9% Ankle Fracture Middle-aged (45-64) Walking into poles, walls & doors On foot 3,145 7% Head Head injury (incl. concussion) Adults (25-44) Falling on curbs & uneven sidewalks On foot 3,020 7% Ankle Fracture Adults (25-44) Riding a bike On wheels 2,320 5% Head Bruise or scrape Adults (25-44) Riding e-bikes & scooters On wheels 1,980 5% Face Fracture Adults (25-44) Missing a step on the stairs On the stairs 1,950 5% Ankle Sprain or strain Middle-aged (45-64) Falling over rugs, cords & pets On foot 1,840 4% Face Fracture Seniors (65+)

You can access the complete research findings here

1. Losing your balance while walking

Setting: On foot

Estimated ER visits (2021-2025): 7,760

Share of all phone-use injuries: 18.3%

Most-injured body part: Head

Most common injury: Fracture

Who gets hurt most: Seniors (65+)

Walking while on a phone is the single most dangerous phone habit in America. Over 7.7K people ended up in the ER over the past five years after losing their footing mid-call or while scrolling. Most of them were seniors, coming home with fractured hips or head injuries. Nearly 1 in 7 of those cases was also serious enough to require hospital admission, which for an older adult often means weeks of recovery.

2. Answering or picking up the phone while driving

Reaching for a phone while driving is something almost every driver has done, and it turns out to be more dangerous than texting at the wheel. Nearly 5K people ended up in the hospital over the five-year period after answering a call or grabbing a dropped phone while behind the wheel. Adults between 25 and 44 show up most in these records, which is also the same age group most likely to have young children in the back seat.

3. Looking at the phone while driving

Glancing at a screen while driving put close to 4.7K people in the ER over the study period. Like reaching for the phone, this habit is most common among adults in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s. The majority of these accidents also result in head injuries, usually from hitting an airbag after rear-ending another vehicle or striking a pole. Overall, looking at a device while driving accounts for 1 in 10 phone-related injuries recorded in the country.

4. Falling down the stairs

Over the past five years, more than 4K Americans ended up in the ER after falling on the stairs while on their phone, most of them in their 40s and 50s. Broken ankles are the most common injury, but the records include cases that are far worse. One mother fell down five outdoor stairs while arguing on a call, and she was carrying her 26-day-old baby at the time. Another case involved a 57-year-old woman who fell down while on the phone and went into cardiac arrest at the bottom.

5. Walking into poles, walls, and doors

Roughly 3.1K ER visits over the five years trace back to people walking straight into something solid while on the phone. Such injuries are more common among younger people, with adults between 25 and 44 making up the majority of cases. These accidents often result in head injuries, including concussions. The only good news is that none of the studied cases in this category actually required hospital admission.

José Calderón, Founder and Trial Attorney at Calderon Law Firm, commented on the study:

“Studies show that 43% of us have walked into something or someone while on the phone, so this kind of accident is far more common than people admit. Our phones are where our lives happen now, and that is not going to change. But there is something worth knowing from a legal standpoint: if you get hurt seriously in one of these situations, the phone in your hand does not automatically make it your fault. Maybe the stairs had no handrail. Maybe the lighting was bad. Phone use is one piece of a larger picture, and these cases are rarely as straightforward as they look. So anyone who gets seriously injured should at least understand their options before assuming they have none.”