Chef On Demmand Brings Restaurant-Quality Home Chefs to Kitchens Across India

NEW DELHI, 27 October 2026 — Chef On Demmand, an at-home cooking platform, is putting professional chefs in Indian kitchens for daily meals, monthly plans and celebrations. Customers book online in minutes, and a verified chef with 7+ years of experience arrives to cook fresh, customised food at home.

The company’s mission is to bring the finesse of a restaurant kitchen into the home. Every chef is background-verified, trained in hygiene and food-safety protocols, and assessed for culinary skill across Indian and global cuisines. Menus are tailored to each household, including specialised plans such as keto and Jain meals.

Services for everyday meals and big celebrations

Chef On Demmand offers four ways to hire chef at home, with pricing that starts at ₹999 per visit and no hidden charges.

Service What it includes Starting price Chef for Every Day Fresh, hygienic, customised meals cooked daily ₹999 per visit Event team, 10–25 guests Chefs, bartenders, servers and mixologists ₹1,499 per visit Event team, 25–50 guests Full event crew for larger gatherings ₹1,999 per visit Monthly Chef Subscription Dedicated household chef, custom weekly menus, guaranteed backup Personalised plans on request

Booking takes minutes, and a chef can arrive in under 90 minutes

Booking a chef follows five steps:

1.Visit the website and select the service you need. 2.Fill out the booking form with your details. 3.Confirm the booking and pay securely online. 4.Groceries are arranged for the dishes you chose. 5.The chef arrives on time and leaves the kitchen spotless.

For last-minute cravings and unexpected guests, the Quick Chef service sends a verified chef to the doorstep in under 90 minutes. It also covers days when a household’s regular cook is unavailable.

Planning to hire chef for party? Chefs cater to birthdays, anniversaries, kitty parties, baby showers, bachelor parties, high teas, Navratri gatherings, pooja ceremonies and relaxed weekends at home.

Growing across Indian cities, with families already hooked

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Chef On Demmand serves Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Patna, with launches also announced in Bangalore and Pune. Customers say the service has changed how their homes eat. “Fresh, delicious meals every day without the stress of cooking,” said Abhishek Banerjee of Kolkata, who booked a monthly chef for his family.

About Chef On Demmand

Chef On Demmand connects households with verified, trained home chefs for daily cooking, monthly subscriptions and special-occasion catering. The platform offers transparent pricing, flexible daily, monthly and event packages, and a dedicated customer care team. Its tagline: “Your Kitchen. Our Chefs. Exceptional Every Time. Every Day.”

Media contact

Chef On Demmand Website: chefondemmand.com Email: contact@chefondemmand.com Phone: +91 9031636357