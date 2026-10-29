Apple Day: exploring apples from Indian and European orchards

Observed on 21 October by apple-grower organisations in India, National Apple Day highlights India’s apple-growing regions and the diversity of European apple varieties, their flavours, textures and culinary uses.

New Delhi, India, 21 October 2026 — National Apple Day has been observed on 21 October by apple-grower organisations in India, particularly in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Previous observances organised by the Apple Farmers’ Federation of India (AFFI) have included meetings and rallies addressing issues affecting apple growers.

Beyond its agricultural significance, Apple Day offers an opportunity to explore the diversity of apples. Different varieties bring their own combinations of sweetness, acidity, texture and aroma, making them suitable for enjoying fresh or incorporating into recipes.

The Garden of Europe campaign, co-funded by the European Union, highlights four European apple varieties originating in Poland, each with distinctive characteristics.

Gala apples are medium-sized, crunchy and sweet, with smooth red skin and yellow tones. Red Jonaprince apples are larger, with deep red colouring, firm flesh, a strong aroma and a sweet-tart taste.

Red Delicious apples are juicy, crunchy and sweet, with dark red colouring and golden tones. Red Chief apples have dark red skin, creamy-coloured crunchy flesh, a pleasant aroma and a sweet flavour.

These differences offer consumers a range of choices, from crisp apples enjoyedfresh to varieties that can bring different flavours to desserts and cooked dishes.

Now in its third year, the Garden of Europe campaign promotes European apples originating in Poland and European kiwifruit originating in Greece in selected international markets, including India.

To mark National Apple Day, the campaign suggests Apple Halwa, a warm Indian-style dessert combining grated European apples with cardamom, ghee and nuts.Sweet varieties such as Gala or Red Chief are suitable options, while Red Jonaprince offers a more sweet-tart alternative.

Ingredients

2 medium apples from the EU,such as Gala, Red Chief or Red Jonaprince, peeled and grated

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

1–2 tablespoons sugar, adjusted to taste

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

1 tablespoon chopped almonds or cashews

A few raisins (optional)

Method

1.Heat the ghee in a non-stick pan over medium heat. 2.Add the grated apples and cook for 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened and most moisture evaporates. 3.Stir in the sugar and cardamom. Cook for another 5–7 minutes until thickened. 4.Add the nuts and raisins, mixing gently. 5.Serve warm, garnished with extra nuts if desired.

Apple Day provides an opportunity to explore different ways of using apples in the kitchen. Preparing a familiar Indian recipe such as Apple Halwa with apples from the EU brings together European fruit and Indian culinary traditions at the table.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them