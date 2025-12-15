CoinsPaid Integrates Arbitrum and Base to Boost Crypto Payment Performance

As digital payments continue to gain traction, businesses increasingly expect crypto transactions to match the speed, cost-efficiency, and reliability of traditional payment systems. In response to these expectations, CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid has expanded its technological stack by integrating two Ethereum Layer 2 networks — Arbitrum and Base — enhancing scalability and transaction efficiency for merchants worldwide.

According to an article on Coinpedia, the new integration adds support for Ethereum (ETH) and USD Coin (USDC) on both networks, enabling near-instant payments with substantially lower transaction fees compared to the Ethereum mainnet.

Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the blockchain ecosystem, but its growing adoption has brought challenges such as network congestion and high gas fees. Layer 2 solutions are designed to address these limitations by processing transactions off-chain while still relying on Ethereum for final settlement and security. This approach significantly improves transaction throughput without compromising trust or decentralization.

Arbitrum is a widely adopted Layer 2 network that utilizes optimistic rollup technology to increase efficiency and reduce costs. By batching multiple transactions together before submitting them to Ethereum, Arbitrum enables faster confirmations and lower fees, making it well-suited for businesses that handle frequent or high-volume payments. Its compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts also allows for seamless integration into existing blockchain-based workflows.

Base, another Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network, focuses on accessibility and cost-effective scalability. Designed to support decentralized applications and financial use cases, Base combines Ethereum’s strong security model with an infrastructure optimized for speed and affordability. This makes it particularly attractive for businesses seeking to expand crypto payment options without exposing customers to excessive fees or delays.

For merchants using CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, the integration of Arbitrum and Base delivers several practical advantages. Payments are settled almost instantly, operational expenses are reduced through lower gas costs, and businesses gain the ability to scale more effectively as transaction volumes increase. At the same time, transactions continue to benefit from Ethereum-level security, which remains a critical requirement for handling digital assets.

This development reflects CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid’s broader mission to create a reliable bridge between traditional financial systems and decentralized economies. By continuously adopting advanced blockchain technologies, the company aims to make crypto payments more efficient, commercially viable, and accessible to businesses across industries.

As global adoption of cryptocurrencies accelerates, scalable infrastructure is becoming a decisive factor for payment providers. The addition of Arbitrum and Base positions CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid to meet these demands, reinforcing its role as a forward-looking solution for businesses seeking fast, secure, and cost-efficient crypto payment processing.