2nd National Pediatric Stroke Conclave 2024 Begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru 01st July 2024: The highly anticipated, two day, 2nd National Pediatric Stroke Conclave 2024, was inaugurated by Dr Nirmal Surya- President, Indian Stroke Association( ISA). The event promises to be a unique academic feast that brings together esteemed national and international experts in the field of pediatric stroke prevention, care and treatment, under one roof. The garden city of Bengaluru, in keeping with its reputation of being an innovation hub in the field of healthcare, adds one more feather to its cap, with this mega conclave.

Globally, pediatric stroke is the sixth leading cause of death in children. Nearly fifty to sixty percent of pediatric strokes are treatable, and also preventable. With an estimated fifty-two babies being born every minute in India, the socio-economic repercussions of pediatric stroke are substantial indeed. In the handful of single centre studies published from India, it was found that pediatric strokes constitute less than one percent of pediatric hospital admission and constitute five to ten percent of all young stroke (defined as stroke in case of individuals below forty years). These numbers are only conservative estimates and the actual numbers are likely to be much higher, as many cases remain unreported and undetected. Unlike adults, where the risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol and poor lifestyle, etc; identifying causes for pediatric stroke remains complex and multifactorial.

The list of eminent speakers includes Dr Nirmal Surya (President -ISA), Dr Vikram Huded (Organising Chairman), Dr Arvind Sharma (Secretary- ISA), Dr Minal Kekatpure (Organising Secretary), Dr Vinayan K P, Dr Sheffali Gulati, and Dr Pratibha Singhi (President-International Child Neurology Association). Dr Healther Fullerton (President- International Peditaric Stroke Organisation) and Dr Maja Steinlin (Vice President- International Pediatric Stroke Organisation) are among the highly impressive list of international speakers.

The 2nd National Pediatric Conclave serves as a platform for healthcare professionals to share their knowledge, engage in meaningful discussions, and stay updated on the latest research and advancements in pediatric stroke prevention, care and treatment. The conclave aims to improve the quality of pediatric care provided across the country and address pressing issues in the field. The key highlights of the two-day conclave include Neuroimaging of Pediatric Stroke, Pediatric Vasculitis and Vasculopathies, Cardioembolic Stroke, Hyperacute Management of Pediatric Stroke, Neurointerventions in Pediatric Stroke, and a lot more.

The Indian Stroke Association (ISA) has regularly taken up initiatives to promote pediatric stroke awareness, measures to improve diagnosis, educating medical personnel who manage pediatric stroke, creating awareness for timely treatment within the golden hour, and planning strategies for disability limitation in affected children, by organising the first-of-its- kind national conclave on pediatric stroke.

Come, lets us all unite for the sake of young lives. Let us all unite for pediatric stroke prevention, awareness, care and treatment.