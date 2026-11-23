Kurseong, Nov 23: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting with tea industry stakeholders in Kurseong, Darjeeling, West Bengal, to discuss the development of India’s tea industry and ways to increase tea exports.

The meeting was organised by Tea Board India and attended by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, Kurseong MLA Sonam Lama, government officials and tea industry representatives.

The main focus was on reviving Darjeeling tea, improving the tea auction system, increasing exports and supporting small tea growers.

India exported 282.11 million kg of tea worth USD 988.13 million during the financial year 2025–26. India remains the world’s largest producer of black tea and the third-largest tea exporter.

The Minister also discussed improving tea quality, strengthening research facilities and making the tea business easier through better technology and simplified procedures.

Special attention was given to the welfare of tea garden workers, particularly women and children. The proposed Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana aims to support tea workers in education, healthcare and better living conditions.

The meeting highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening the Indian tea industry, promoting Darjeeling tea in international markets, supporting tea growers and improving the lives of tea plantation workers.