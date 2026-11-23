SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — TechCreate Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: TCGLF) (“TechCreate” or the “Company”), a technology consultancy and advanced software solutions provider specializing in payment solutions, cybersecurity, and digital services, announced that the NYSE American Committee for Review (the “Committee”) has unanimously determined to affirm the decision of the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Panel”) with respect to the delisting of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. Following its review, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has determined not to pursue any further challenge to the Committee’s decision.

The Committee’s written decision, dated November 9, 2026, follows a hearing held on October 22, 2026 and affirms the Panel’s August 20, 2026 opinion, which upheld the NYSE American Staff (“Staff”) determination to commence delisting proceedings. The proceedings stem from the one-day trading suspension of the Company’s securities ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and effective on February 2, 2026, the stated basis for which was potential manipulation of the Company’s securities through social media recommendations made by unknown persons.

In reaching its determination, the Board reviewed the sequence of the appeal proceedings and the Committee’s written decision, and considered the following:

No finding of wrongdoing. The Committee’s decision states that the Staff’s investigation into the manipulative trading of the Company’s securities did not result in a finding of wrongdoing on the part of the Company or any of its officers and directors.

Exchange discretion. The Committee determined that the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) gives the Staff discretion to delist a security regardless of whether the issuer complies with applicable listing standards. The Committee acknowledged the preventive measures the Company put forward, including voluntary surveillance, reporting and escalation procedures, and enhanced Board oversight, but did not consider them sufficient to continue the listing.

Focus on the business. The Board believes the Company’s time and resources are better directed to operating and growing the business, and to evaluating alternatives intended to protect the interests of shareholders.

Under Section 1206 of the Company Guide, the Committee’s decision may be called for review by the Exchange’s Board of Directors at the request of one or more of its directors. If the decision is not called for review, the Company will be notified that it represents the final action of the Exchange. If the decision is not called for review and the Company receives such notice, the Exchange is expected to proceed with delisting of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. The Company’s securities continue to be quoted in the over-the-counter market under the symbol TCGLF.