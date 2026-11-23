Former DRDO Director General Prof. Hari Babu Srivastava inaugurated the two-day championship, organised with AICRA and WORSO as part of TechnoXian’s World Robotics Championship 10.0

Greater Noida, 21 November 2026: Galgotias University is hosting the National Robotics Championship 2026, a two-day showcase in which student teams from across India compete with robots and drones they designed and built themselves, in SumoBot, Maze Solver, RoboRace and FPV Drone challenges. Final rounds are under way on campus. The championship has been organised in collaboration with the All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) and the World Robotics & Automation Organization (WORSO) as part of TechnoXian’s World Robotics Championship 10.0.

Professor Hari Babu Srivastava, VIF Distinguished Fellow and former Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), inaugurated the two-day championship.

Independent rules, independent judging

AICRA, a national council that promotes robotics, automation and artificial intelligence, founded the TechnoXian championship series. WORSO sets its competition standards. Every machine is built and operated by the competing teams and scored by the organisers against these standards. The championship builds on the Memorandum of Understanding between Galgotias University and AICRA.

Deep tech, built by hand

Robotics, autonomous systems and drones now shape how countries build, defend and move goods. India is building this capability through indigenous research and a growing base of young engineers. Competitions such as this one test that work in real conditions, in full public view.

Each challenge tests a distinct skill. SumoBot tests mechanical design and control under physical contact. Maze Solver tests algorithms and autonomous navigation. RoboRace tests speed, stability and precision. The FPV Drone challenge tests flight control and real-time decision-making.

Learning under pressure

Teams compete against the clock and against each other, and every design decision shows up in the results. Between rounds, participants repair, rewire and retune their machines, learning quickly from failure and from rival teams.

Addressing students at Galgotias University, Prof. Hari Babu Srivastava, VIF Distinguished Fellow and former Director General, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said, “Whenever in doubt, go back to basics. If you are averse to risk, then innovation will not happen. India’s excellence is scattered; when we integrate it, we build world-class systems.” He urged students to start with the resources they have, take thoughtful risks, treat failure as part of state-of-the-art work, and build strong teams to turn ideas into innovation. He also advised young engineers to develop systems thinking and to focus on learning over marks.

Echoing that emphasis on building and testing with one’s own hands, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “Deep tech will decide which countries lead in the coming decades, and India needs engineers who can build advanced systems, not just use them. What matters is what students design, build and test with their own hands. When they put their robots and drones up against the best teams in the country, they learn to solve problems under pressure and keep improving. Galgotias University will keep creating platforms where this spirit of competition turns into innovation and excellence.”

For Galgotias University, hosting the championship is part of a wider commitment to hands-on, deep-tech learning, where students move from classroom concepts to machines that are designed, built and tested in real competition. Through partnerships such as the one with AICRA, the University aims to give young innovators from across India a national platform to prove their skills and push their ideas further.

A student-built robot races the Fastest Line Follower track at the National Robotics Championship 2026, Galgotias University.

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About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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