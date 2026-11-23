Mumbai, Nov 23 : Indian equity markets witnessed sharp volatility on Monday as benchmark indices surrendered their early morning gains and moved into negative territory amid intensified selling pressure.

The trading session began on a positive note, with the BSE Sensex surging nearly 502 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 crossed the psychologically important 25,900 mark. However, the initial optimism proved short-lived as profit booking and weak global market signals triggered a sharp reversal.

During morning trade, the Sensex shed approximately 650 points from its earlier levels, while the Nifty slipped below 25,600, raising concerns among investors about the sustainability of the recent market rally.

Global Markets Weigh on Dalal Street

Weakness in global equity markets emerged as a major concern for domestic investors. US markets witnessed significant losses in the previous trading session, with the Nasdaq Composite declining 5.28%, the S&P 500 falling 3.70% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 1.93%.

The sharp correction in US equities, particularly technology stocks, contributed to cautious sentiment across Asian markets and increased uncertainty on Dalal Street.

Friday’s Strong Rally Fails to Sustain Momentum

On Friday, November 20, the Indian stock market had delivered a strong performance.

Nifty 50 closed at 25,800.60, gaining 286.30 points or 1.12%.

Sensex ended at 83,919.71, rising 897.96 points or 1.08%.

However, Monday’s sharp intraday reversal indicated that investors remained cautious despite the previous session’s strong gains.

Investors Keep a Close Watch on Key Factors

Market participants are closely monitoring foreign institutional investor activity, crude oil prices, rupee movements, global market trends and developments in banking, IT, automobile and metal stocks.

The market’s next direction will largely depend on whether benchmark indices manage to recover important support levels or face further selling pressure.

Market Outlook: Volatility Likely to Continue

Analysts expect volatility to remain elevated as investors reassess global economic developments and domestic market valuations. The Nifty’s ability to regain the 25,600 level will be an important indicator of near-term market sentiment.

Investors are advised to remain cautious, maintain disciplined risk management and avoid taking aggressive positions during periods of heightened volatility.