Mumbai, Nov 23: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) traded lower on Monday amid selling pressure in the Indian stock market. At around 11:06 AM IST, the company’s shares were trading at ₹360.05, down ₹5.45 or 1.49% from the previous closing price of ₹365.50.

The stock opened at ₹366.30 and touched an intraday high of ₹369.40 and a low of ₹359.70. Its volume-weighted average price (VWAP) stood at ₹364.60.

The company’s 52-week high stands at ₹538, while its 52-week low is ₹334.

Nifty and Sensex Under Selling Pressure

The broader Indian stock market also witnessed weakness during morning trade.

The NIFTY 50 was trading at 25,570.55, down 0.89%, while the BSE Sensex stood at 83,138.01, declining 0.93%.

Both benchmark indices lost their early morning gains as selling pressure increased in the market.

Vedanta Aluminium Share Market Outlook

Vedanta Aluminium shares remained under pressure alongside the broader market decline. Investors are closely monitoring the stock’s price movement, trading volume and overall market sentiment.

Market participants will also watch developments in the metals sector and global commodity prices for further direction