UJJAIN, INDIA: Regional participation in India’s film industry continues to create opportunities for local artists, technicians and production professionals. Among those working in this space is Ashutosh Yadav, a line producer and casting director from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, who has been associated with projects across films, television and OTT platforms.

An important project in his professional career is the feature film ‘SEV MICCHAR’, which was shot entirely in Ujjain. The film was selected as an official nominee for the ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, 2026.

Yadav worked as the film’s Line Producer, while his team at MHF Entertainment handled production management, local arrangements and on-ground coordination. The production also brought attention to Ujjain as a potential location for feature-film projects.

Experience Across Film, Television and OTT

Yadav’s work includes projects across different formats of the entertainment industry. He served as Line Producer in Ujjain for the television project ‘Hey Bhagwan Kitna Badal Gaya Insaan’, associated with ZEE5 and &TV.

He also worked as Line Producer on ‘Tavvai’, a film released on JioHotstar. His responsibilities across these projects have included production planning, location arrangements, crew coordination and on-ground management.

Through MHF Entertainment, Yadav is involved in production-related activities and continues to explore opportunities in the film and entertainment sector.

Upcoming Projects and Production Plans

An upcoming horror film is currently in the planning stage, with Ujjain being considered as its shooting location. Preparations for the project are expected to begin in the coming period, with Yadav expected to handle line production responsibilities.

He is also exploring collaborations with established production houses for future projects. Details regarding the production partners and cast members are expected to be announced officially.

Focus on Opportunities for Local Talent

Alongside his professional assignments, Yadav has expressed an interest in developing opportunities for emerging artists and film professionals in Ujjain.

He believes the region has creative potential across several fields, including acting, casting, cinematography, technical departments and production management. However, aspiring professionals often travel to major entertainment centres such as Mumbai to access industry opportunities.

His objective is to contribute towards developing a more organised local production environment in Ujjain, where artists and technicians can gain exposure to professional filmmaking projects.

He also sees increased film production activity as an opportunity to support the local economy, encourage creative participation and bring greater attention to the region’s locations and talent.

Family Background and Support

Yadav acknowledges the role of his family in supporting his professional journey. His mother, Dr. Sunanda Yadav, has been a source of encouragement, while his father, Chandu Yadav, is associated with film production and direction.

He also acknowledges the support of his elder brother, Krishna Yadav, and younger brother, Atharv Yadav.

Looking Ahead

With experience across film, television and OTT productions, Ashutosh Yadav continues to explore new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Through MHF Entertainment, he aims to contribute to film production in Ujjain and establish connections between local creative professionals and larger production projects.

His long-term vision centres on creating opportunities for regional talent and encouraging more filmmakers to consider Ujjain as a destination for film production.

As new projects take shape, his work reflects the growing interest in strengthening regional participation in India’s film and entertainment industry.