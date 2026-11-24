Patna, Nov 24: National Milk Day 2026 will be celebrated on November 26 at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, Bihar. The event will feature the launch of new dairy initiatives, the inauguration of infrastructure projects and recognition of people making important contributions to India’s dairy sector.

The programme is being organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, will attend as the chief guest. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel and Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram will also be present.

One of the main highlights will be the presentation of the National Gopal Ratna Awards 2026. The awards recognise dairy farmers, artificial insemination technicians and dairy cooperatives for their contributions to livestock development and the promotion of indigenous cattle and buffalo breeds. Special awards will also be given to winners from the North Eastern Region and Himalayan States.

Several dairy infrastructure projects will be dedicated to the nation during the programme. These include new Data Processing and Milk Collection Units for dairy cooperative societies, Mineral Mixture Plants at Patna and Muzaffarpur, and an Effluent Treatment Plant at Mithila Milk Union in Samastipur.

A major highlight will be the dedication of Namaste India’s milk processing plant at Sikandarpur, Bihta, Patna. The facility has a processing capacity of two lakh litres per day and received assistance under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund.

The programme will also include the distribution of certificates for veterinary medicine sales centres sanctioned under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme. The initiative aims to improve access to veterinary healthcare services.

New measures to strengthen dairy cooperatives will also be introduced. These include standard procedures for rating and grading dairy cooperatives and milk producer organisations, along with an online application portal to support the process.

The department will also launch a Climate-Resilient Roadmap for India’s Livestock and Dairy Sector towards Viksit Bharat @2047. The roadmap will focus on improving productivity and making the sector more sustainable and prepared for climate-related challenges.

Another important part of the event will be the release of Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics (BAHS) 2026. The report presents livestock production data based on a survey conducted from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026. It covers milk, eggs, meat and wool production, including state-wise estimates and per capita availability.

A special interaction with progressive dairy farmers will provide an opportunity to share experiences, discuss successful practices and exchange ideas on improving dairy farming.

The celebration will also see the launch of Sudha Brand Makhana Kheer and Rabri, along with the distribution of keys for Sudha brand sales outlets. These initiatives are expected to support the promotion and wider sale of value-added dairy products.

National Milk Day is observed every year on November 26 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, widely known as the Father of the White Revolution in India. His contribution to the cooperative dairy movement helped transform India’s milk production and strengthen the dairy industry.

The Patna celebration will bring together farmers, dairy cooperatives, milk federations and other stakeholders to recognise their contribution and highlight new developments in the sector. The initiatives announced during the event are aimed at strengthening dairy infrastructure, improving farmer support and promoting sustainable growth across India’s livestock and dairy industry.