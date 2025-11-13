7 Modicare Health Essentials to Keep Kids Happy and Healthy on Children’s Day

Mumbai, 13th November 2025: Children’s Day is the perfect reminder that growing up should be all about joy, energy, and good health. As parents, ensuring our little ones stay active, nourished, and protected is always a top priority. This year, celebrate their boundless spirit with a little extra care. From immunity-boosting supplements to everyday wellness must-haves, here are the top 7 Modicare Health Essentials that help keep kids happy, healthy, and ready to take on every new adventure.

Fresh Moments Kids Toothpaste

This Children’s Day, gift your child a non-fluoridated, non-foaming, and 100% vegetarian solution designed to make oral care a fun and effective experience with Fresh Moments Kids Toothpaste. For children aged 12 months and above, this toothpaste features a delightful natural strawberry flavour and a minimally abrasive formula for gentle yet effective cleaning. Its key ingredient is Xylitol, which helps protect against cavities by inhibiting the growth of cavity-causing bacteria, this toothpaste is formulated to be sugar-free and free from harmful additives like fluoride, parabens, preservatives, and SLES/SLS, it safely promotes cavity protection, gentle plaque removal, and enamel care for a healthy, joyful smile.

Modicare’s Well Strong & Smart- Children’s Nutrition Powder (Chocolate Flavour)

Proteins are essential for growth, especially for children who often feel hungry and tend to snack on unhealthy foods. The Strong & Smart drink mix, part of Modicare’s Well line, is a balanced nutritional powder designed to support your child’s development. It provides 34 essential nutrients, including DHA, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. The milk protein helps build and maintain muscle tissue, vitamins and minerals support growth, maintenance, and repair of the body, while DHA aids brain development and function. Additionally, colostrum strengthens immunity. Available in a chocolate flavor.

Modicare’s Well kids- Immunity & Brain booster herbal tonic

Well Kids is a unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs like Brahmi, Shankhpushpi, Vacha, Ashwagandha, Aloe Vera, and Kesar, specially formulated to support children’s physical and mental health. Together, these herbs boost immunity and enhance cognition by nourishing both the body and mind. this tonic also helps reduce excessive aggression, hyperactivity, and impulsivity in children. It’s time to get kids excited about something healthy!

Modicare’s Soul Pop Candies (All 6 Flavours)

Experience the delightful blend of sweet and tangy flavors with Soul Pops Fruit Chaat Candy! This center-filled treat bursts with heartwarming fruity freshness in every bite. Simply pop one in to enjoy a medley of unique flavors, including Fruit Chaat, Masala Soda, Gazab Guava, Chatpata Orange, Kachha Aam, and Imli. Starting at just INR 52/-, this candy collection is perfect for anyone craving a taste of fruity fun!

Soul Flavours Amla Candy

Soul Flavours Amla Candy offers the traditional health benefits of Indian Gooseberry (Amla) in two delicious, easy-to-consume variants: Sweet Amla Candy and Chatpata Amla Candy. Both variants are soft, juicy treats manufactured using a unique technology to preserve the maximum goodness of Amla, which is a natural, powerful source of Vitamin C and a strong antioxidant. the candies are known to support general well-being, promote youthfulness, and rejuvenate body systems, the candy is perfect for everyday consumption, whether you prefer the classic, mouth-watering sweetness or the zesty, sweet-tangy flavour with a ‘chatpata’ kick.

Soul Flavours Penne Rigate Pasta

Who doesn’t love pasta? This Children’s Day, explore our Soul Flavours Penne Rigate Pasta. This pasta is a versatile, tasty, and healthy Semolina pasta crafted for a perfect Italian meal, made with 100% Durum Wheat. Produced in the European Union (Latvia) under high-quality standards, this pasta is 100% Vegetarian, rich in Protein, and completely free from added colors, flavors, and preservatives. It boasts a clean nutritional profile with zero-trans fat and zero-cholesterol. the pasta is designed to be non-sticky and quick to prepare, it achieves the desired “Al-Dente” texture in just 7–9 minutes, making it ideal for creating a variety of mouth-watering dishes, including main courses, salads, soups, and even innovative desserts.

Modicare Baby Spa Range

The Modicare Baby Spa range is the perfect gift for your child, it has a gentle & comprehensive collection of products designed for a baby’s delicate skin, ensuring a nourishing and comfortable experience from bath time to bedtime. The range offers everything needed for daily care, including:

Nourishing Soap: A gentle formulation for a comforting bath.

No-Tears Shampoo & 2 In 1 Bubble Bath & Wash: Tear-free products to make cleansing fun and safe for hair and body. No Tear Shampoo ; Bubble Bath & Wash

Massage Oil: A soothing oil for skin nourishment and bonding.

Moisturising Lotion & Milk Cream: Essential products to lock in moisture, hydrate the baby’s skin, and prevent dryness. Milk Cream & Moisturising Lotion

Talc Powder: A soft powder to keep the baby fresh and comfortable.

All the products under the Modicare range are available across the country through Modicare Consultants.