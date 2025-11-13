iQOO announces Pre-Booking for iQOO 15 from November 20

New Delhi, November 13, 2025: iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand, is all set to launch iQOO 15 on 26th November. Setting new standards in smartphone innovation, the iQOO 15 combines premium performance with advanced camera, software capabilities and AI capabilities, striking design, extended battery life, and immersive display technologies to deliver an unmatched smartphone experience.

Pre-booking for the iQOO 15 will commence on November 20, 2025. Customers can secure a priority pass by paying a refundable amount of ₹1000 to pre-book their phone. The Priority Pass unlocks exclusive pre-booking benefits, including a free pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an additional 12 months of extended warranty. Priority Passes are limited and will be allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The iQOO 15 comes with Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED Display, first time ever in Android, delivering 2K resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 6000 nits local peak brightness for ultra-vivid clarity. With 2600 nits (HBM) brightness, it’s also India’s brightest display. Further, iQOO 15 comes with Dolby Vision and triple ambient light sensors for instant brightness adjustment, making every frame immersive and true to life.

The iQOO 15 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and comes with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, achieving an impressive AnTuTu score of over 4 million. The iQOO 15 will offer users long-term reliability with 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security support, making it the brand’s most future-ready flagship yet. This extended update commitment ensures users can enjoy the latest features, performance optimizations, and security enhancements for years to come, setting a new benchmark in the segment for sustained software longevity.

iQOO is further supported by Supercomputing Chip Q3, along with a frame interpolation experience that delivers up to 144 FPS frame rate with reduced latency, improved efficiency, and enhanced visuals compared to its predecessor. It is equipped with India’s largest 8K VC Cooling System and ray tracing technology. This technology replicates real-world light behavior – including reflection, refraction, and scattering – for lifelike lighting and shadows, taking gaming realism to a new level.

Equipped with a triple 50MP camera system – including a 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera – complemented by a 32MP front camera, the iQOO 15 delivers an advanced, all-round camera experience. It houses a 7000 mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging, ensuring all-day power. Additionally, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

This all-rounder flagship will launch in two colors: Alpha Edition featuring a matte black finish and Legend Edition, a timeless white color, paired with the newly introduced tri-color pattern logo.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, iQOO 15 will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to ensure a hassle-free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 670+ company-owned service centers located across the country.