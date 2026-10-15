8 Bridge Group Invests in 340BIntel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct 15 — 8 Bridge Group, LLC (“8 Bridge Group”) today announced its strategic investment and acquisition of a majority stake in 340BIntel, LLC (“340BIntel”), marking the firm’s expansion into the healthcare technology sector. The investment represents the first phase of a long-term initiative expected to exceed $2 billion in revenue over the next decade, supporting innovative software solutions that strengthen healthcare operations and improve financial sustainability for healthcare providers.

8 Bridge Group’s executive team has spent more than a decade assisting hospitals, health systems, and clinic networks. 340BIntel helps Covered Entities navigate increasing financial pressures and the growing complexity of the 340B drug pricing program.

“The company’s proprietary technology identifies and recovers previously unclaimed 340B savings, enabling Covered Entities to enhance program performance without disrupting existing workflows or operational models.” said Heath Echols, Chief Operating Officer of 8 Bridge Group.

8 Bridge Group brings financial backing and more than 100 developers to help expand 340BIntel’s offering locally and nationally. 340BIntel’s shareholders and management look forward to this expansion, helping nonprofit hospitals maximize eligible savings to better serve their communities and expand access to care. 340BIntel is in the process of adding 120 nonprofit hospitals to its network by the fourth quarter of 2027.

“We are pleased to welcome 340BIntel into the 8 Bridge Group portfolio as we expand our investments into the healthcare sector.” said Jaco van Niekerk, Chief Executive Officer of 8 Bridge Group. “This partnership aligns with our long-term vision to invest in software applications that strengthen healthcare organizations, improve operational efficiency, and support better care for the communities they serve.”

340BIntel’s platform complements existing 340B strategies by uncovering additional savings opportunities within prescription capture, patient eligibility, referral patterns, and pharmacy network performance. It integrates alongside existing third-party administrators and internal 340B teams without requiring system replacements or workflow changes.

“After more than ten years of developing operational efficiencies specifically for the healthcare sector, we are excited to begin this next chapter with 8 Bridge Group,” said Elton Wagnon, Chief Growth Officer of 8 Bridge Group. “Our mission is to help healthcare organizations recover every eligible dollar available through the 340B program so those resources can be reinvested into patient care and community services.”

The partnership aims to support transparency, accountability, and the healthcare safety net while helping providers strengthen care for low-income and uninsured patients.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.