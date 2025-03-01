AAEON’s Fourth Gen UP Mini PC Targets the Industrial Automation Market

Eindhoven, Netherlands, March 01, 2025 — AAEON’s UP brand this week confirmed the release of the UP Squared 7100 Edge, its fourth generation of Mini PC based on the compact UP Squared (85.6mm × 90mm) developer board.

The UP Squared 7100 Edge comes equipped with either the Intel® Processor N97 or Intel® Processor N100 as its default CPU, a substantial upgrade on the Elkhart Lake platform offered by the PC range’s previous generation. Further upgrades can be seen in its 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 system memory, which delivers up to 50% higher data rates with greater power-efficiency.

Equipped with a solid I/O primarily geared towards industrial automation and communication tasks — such as dual Gigabit LAN and three USB Type-A ports — the UP Squared 7100 Edge sees AAEON add a second DB-9 port. This upgrade grants systems integrators with two COM ports, both supporting RS-232/422/485 signals.

The UP Squared 7100 Edge’s design makes it a very suitable option for upgrading existing industrial automation setups that require communication with legacy equipment. However, with CPU-native functions such as Enhanced Intel SpeedStep® Technology and AVX2 Instruction sets, the UP Squared 7100 Edge can execute more demanding edge computing workloads while remaining power-efficient, making it an equally good choice for new, more advanced projects.

“By adding both a more powerful processor base and broader industry-specific functionality while maintaining power and cost-efficiency, we believe the UP Squared 7100 Edge will give systems integrators an easier route to upgrading existing automation setups, while also meeting the technical needs of those kicking off new projects too,” said Irene Lin, Senior Product Manager of AAEON’s UP Division. “For UP in particular, a big benefit to having such support amongst the develop community is that we can listen to our customer base and tailor solutions to help them get the most out of their projects,” Lin added.