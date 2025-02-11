Abans Holdings Reports Results for Q3 and Nine Months Ending December 31, 2024

Revenue Growth (Agency Business):
- The Agency business reported Q3 FY24-25 revenue of ₹4,682.88 lakhs, reflecting a 37% increase from ₹3,419.32 lakhs in Q2 FY24-25 and 71.3% increase from ₹2,733.70 lakhs reported in Q3 FY23-24
- The 9M FY24-25 Agency business revenue has surged to ₹11,512.80 lakhs, marking a 61.4% growth compared to ₹7,134.51 lakhs in 9M FY23-24.
EBIT (Earnings Before Interest & Taxes): (Agency Business)
- The Q3 FY24-25 EBIT for the Agency business has risen to ₹2,995.91 lakhs, a 43.4% growth from ₹2,089.57 lakhs in Q2 FY24-25 and 84.9 % growth from ₹1,620.63 lakhs reported in Q3 FY23-24.
- The 9M FY24-25 EBIT for the Agency business was ₹7,260.87 lakhs, a substantial 62.5% increase over ₹4,468.36 lakhs in 9M FY23-24.
Profit Before Tax (PBT): Abans Financial Services Ltd.
- For the Q3 FY24-25, the company reported PBT of ₹3,524.98 lakhs, reflecting a 36.4% growth from ₹2,584.33 lakhs in Q3 FY23-24.
- The 9M FY24-25 PBT for the company was ₹9,925.36 lakhs, reflecting a 32.7% growth from ₹7,476.76 lakhs in 9M FY23-24.