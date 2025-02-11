Amity University organizes Japanese Companies Job Fair to provide Placement Opportunities to the students

Amity Technical Placement Centre, Amity University Uttar Pradesh Noida organized a Japanese Companies Job Fair, to provide placement opportunities to the students. The Delegation comprised of Senior Officials from Japanese Companies including Kurakawa Co. Ltd., Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., Ryuseki Front Line Co. Ltd., Sekisho Corporation, and Awl Inc. Students from Amity campuses pan India from engineering and technical domains participated in the Job Fair and the companies conducted interviews of around 50 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor Amity University Uttar Pradesh said, “Amity University warmly welcomes the delegates from various companies who have come to conduct interviews of our students, for providing them with job opportunities in their company. The Japan Desk established at Amity in the year 2023 has been highly successful in providing employment opportunities to our students and fostering our collaboration with Japanese companies. Amity students are also taught Japanese language so that they can adapt to the work culture in Japan easily. Amity Technical Placement Centre not only helps students with placements but also provides opportunities for skill development of students. Amity University is collaborating with many Japanese Universities including Hiroshima University for exchange of knowledge and learning. With more foreign Universities entering India, and setting up campuses in Noida, this region will become one of the biggest educational hubs and your presence will contribute immensely to making Noida a huge educational and employment hub.” She urged the Japanese companies to share their feedback about the students so that they can be improved.

Mr. Takashi Kurakawa, CEO of Kurakawa Corporation, a renowned Japanese company which participated in the Japanese Job Fair, stated, “We are extremely excited to visit the vibrant campus of Amity University and conduct interviews of the exceptionally talented students, further strengthening our successful relations with Amity University. We are highly impressed by the students’ curiosity, ambition, and strong academic foundation and we found them to be a perfect blend of knowledge, discipline, and enthusiasm—qualities that align seamlessly with Japanese work ethics. The University’s world-class infrastructure and holistic approach to education has impressed us, reinforcing our belief that Amity is nurturing future leaders. Our visit is not just about recruitment but about fostering long-term professional relationships built on shared values of growth, learning, and cross-cultural collaboration.”

Dr. Anjani Bhatnagar, Deputy Director, Amity Technical Placement Centre, delivered an insightful speech highlighting the growing collaboration between Japanese companies and Amity University. He emphasized how this partnership fosters the amalgamation of Amity students’ talent with Japanese work culture and ethics. Stressing the importance of linguistic proficiency, he underscored initiatives to enhance students’ Japanese language skills, making them job-ready for global opportunities. Dr. Bhatnagar reflected on past successes and the promising future of these collaborations, reinforcing Amity’s commitment to equipping students with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in Japan’s corporate landscape.

Sharing his experience, Hardik Sehgal, a student from Automobile Engineering domain, said, “It was a great experience for me to participate in the Job Fair. The interview helped me enhancing my confidence level and personality. I want to work in Japan since I like their culture, food, and infrastructure, which aligns with my career goals. I would like to work in the automobile industry since that is my domain and Kurukawa Co. Ltd. specialises in that field. My dream is to make a successful and stable career in Japan and experience all that the country has to offer.”