Access Evo connects the information, tools and insights you need to run your hospitality business and helps you act on them

Singapore, 21 October 2026: Access Hospitality is showcasing Access Evo at ITB Asia 2026, taking place 21 to 23 October at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Come and see how Access Evo helps you and your team to see what matters, understand why and take action.

Hotels rely on several systems for reservations, guest relationships, revenue management and distribution. Each one produces valuable data, but together they often leave teams without a single view of performance. Time goes into manual reporting and switching between applications, which slows the response to commercial and operational change.

The Global AI Sentiment Survey 2026, which covered hospitality technology decision-makers across the UK, USA, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, found that 89% of respondents report that the number of systems their team uses has increased over the last year. Hotels need their technology to work together rather than add to the workload.

Access Evo brings data and workflows together, so you and your team can see what needs attention first and spend less time chasing information. It is designed to work across Access products, including Channel Manager, Booking Engine and Revenue Management System, as well as third-party technology connected through integrations.

What Access Evo helps teams do

Start the day on one screen: a personalized view of the operation, tailored to your role in the hotel, that brings forward what needs attention and what needs a decision today.

Get answers from your data: ask questions in plain English and see the answer with the figures behind it.

Act on specific tasks: once you know what needs attention, you can ask Access Evo to take care of a single task, within rules you set.

Automate routine steps: routine steps run on rules you and your team set, so you spend less time chasing them manually.

Access Evo keeps you and your team in control. Rules-based tasks run within the boundaries you set, and higher-risk outputs come back for your approval. Capabilities are being introduced progressively, and availability varies by product, plan and market.

“Hotels need their systems to work together so teams can see what matters and act on it faster. ITB Asia is the right place to show how Access Evo helps hotel teams make faster, more confident decisions,” said Nicola Longfield, Chief Commercial Officer, Global Accommodation, Access Hospitality .