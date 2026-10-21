Middle East Conflict Disrupts Gulf Flights; Air India, IndiGo Extend Saudi Arabia Suspensions

New Delhi, Oct 21: Air travel between India and the Gulf region continues to face disruptions amid escalating security concerns linked to the Middle East conflict, prompting airlines to cancel services and revise flight schedules despite the resumption of operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport late last week.

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The latest wave of cancellations has affected passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf destinations, while travellers connecting to Europe and other Western countries are also facing uncertainty as airlines adjust routes to avoid potentially dangerous airspace.

The disruptions follow Houthi missile and drone attacks that have heightened concerns over the safety of civilian aviation in the region.

European Aviation Agency Extends Airspace Warning

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its advisory cautioning airlines against operating over parts of the Gulf region, including waters around the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. The advisory remains in effect until at least November 16.

According to the agency, the presence and potential use of missiles, drones, combat aircraft and air-defence systems pose significant risks to civilian aircraft operating at various altitudes.

The warning applies to European Union airlines as well as non-EU carriers authorised to operate flights to, from or within the bloc.

In response to the heightened risks, several international airlines have suspended services to affected destinations or modified flight paths to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, Israeli and parts of the Gulf airspace.

Air India, IndiGo Suspend Saudi Arabia Services

Indian carriers have announced temporary suspensions on several routes connecting India with Saudi Arabia.

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 24. The airlines are monitoring developments before deciding when normal operations can resume.

IndiGo has also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24.

Akasa Air, meanwhile, has suspended its Riyadh services until October 24 and flights to Jeddah until October 21.

The suspensions may affect both departing and returning passengers, including those travelling for business, tourism, employment and family visits.

Passengers Advised to Check Flight Status

Airlines have advised passengers with affected bookings to check the latest official updates before travelling to the airport. Travellers should also review available refund and rebooking options, as arrangements may vary depending on the carrier and ticket conditions.

Passengers connecting through Gulf airports to destinations in Europe and elsewhere are being urged to verify their entire itinerary, as changes to one sector could affect onward connections.

With the security situation remaining uncertain, airlines are continuing to assess operational risks and determine when suspended services can safely resume.

Uncertainty Continues for International Travel

The continuing disruption highlights the vulnerability of international aviation to geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions that serve as major transit corridors between Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.

Although operations have resumed at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, that development has not resulted in an immediate return to normal flight schedules across the region.

For Indian travellers, the duration of the disruption will depend on security assessments, airspace restrictions and decisions taken by individual airlines. Passengers planning journeys to the Gulf or travelling through regional hubs are advised to remain alert to schedule changes and rely on official airline notifications for the latest information.