Canada’s Least Skin-Friendly Cities, Ranked

Lethbridge, Alberta, has the least skin-friendly weather in the country, with extreme cold, dry air, and high UV levels, according to an October 2026 report on skincare in Canada. This newly released study by Laserbody MD reveals the top 10 cities where Canadians need to take extra care of their skin due to harsh weather.

St. Catharines gets more high-UV days than any other Canadian city, about 94 a year, and repeated exposure at that level damages skin cells over time.

With 40% less moisture than the Canadian norm, Saskatoon is the toughest place in the country for anyone with dry skin.

Regina, Saskatchewan, has the coldest winters in Canada, with wind chills below minus 20°C that make skin easily irritated.

The research examined major Canadian cities to find where the weather and air are hardest on skin. The report measured factors like high-UV days, hot days above 30°C, and days with wind chills below minus 20°C. It also looked at how dry winter air gets, plus levels of fine particle pollution and ground-level ozone. These figures were combined into a single score out of 100, revealing which cities have the worst weather for skin.

Here’s a look at the 10 Canadian cities with the toughest conditions for skin:

CMA High-UV Days / Year Hot Days >30°C / Year Severe Wind-Chill Days <−20°C / Year Context Lethbridge 75.7 27.7 42.0 Among the least-green cities in the ranking Windsor 91.3 18.7 6.7 Highest ozone in the study Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo 84.3 11.3 14.3 High concentration of air-emitting facilities Regina 52.0 21.3 84.3 Among the least-green cities in the ranking Brantford 84.3 12.0 11.7 Joint second-highest ozone St. Catharines – Niagara 94.3 12.3 6.0 Most high-UV days in the study Calgary 51.3 11.3 36.7 Steepest long-term greenness decline Hamilton 76.3 12.3 4.0 Largest industrial particulate total among leaders Saskatoon 32.0 18.7 84.0 Driest winter air in the study Montréal 61.3 13.0 13.7 Most air-releasing facilities among leaders

You can access the complete research findings here

1. Lethbridge, Alberta

High-UV days: About 76 a year

Hot days: Nearly 28 a year above 30°C

Extreme wind chill: About 42 days a year colder than minus 20°C

Winter air moisture: 3.20 grams per cubic meter

Lethbridge is the toughest city on skin. Summers bring nearly a month of days above 30°C, and heat like that makes skin lose water faster. Winter then does the opposite kind of damage, with six weeks of wind chills colder than minus 20°C and air holding so little moisture that it wears down the layer that keeps skin soft. Around 76 days a year also reach a UV level that can burn skin. With only about 4 in 10 of the city covered in greenery, one of the lowest shares in the country, there is little to soften the heat.

2. Windsor, Ontario

Windsor’s weather is also tough for the skin. Ground-level ozone here is the highest of any Canadian city (41.4 ppb), and long-term exposure to it is linked to signs of skin aging. The city also gets about 91 high-UV days a year, the second most in Canada. That is roughly three months of sun strong enough to burn unprotected skin. Other than that, Windsor also has a pollution problem, with fine particle levels reaching 8.9 micrograms per cubic meter.

3. Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo

Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo Metropolitan Area comes next on the list. About 84 days a year reach a high UV level here, close to three months of exposure that can damage skin cells and age them faster. That is roughly 25 more days than the typical Canadian city gets. Local industry base also makes things worse, with 71 facilities reporting air releases in 2024, one of the highest counts in the country. Plus, ozone levels are also high, which adds to the wear on skin from the sun.

4. Regina, Saskatchewan

Regina ranks fourth, with harsh winters for the skin. Wind chills drop below minus 20°C on about 84 days a year, more than in any other Canadian city, and winter air holds just 2.69 grams of moisture per cubic meter, the second-driest reading in the country. Summers don’t bring any break for those with dry skin either, with about 21 days above 30°C, the fifth most of any city. Beyond that, the city also lacks parks, and that makes it harder for air to cool down during hot days.

5. Brantford, Ontario

Brantford rounds out the top five. The city gets about 84 days with high UV levels, and its ground-level ozone is among the highest in the country. Similar to Kitchener, the local industry here is also linked to higher pollution readings, with 31 facilities reporting air releases in one year alone. While Brandford does have a large parkland (covering 80% of the city), the weather conditions here are still tough for the skin.