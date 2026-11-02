Canada’s Least Skin-Friendly Cities, Ranked

November 2, 2026 Neel Achary health 0

Lethbridge, Alberta, has the least skin-friendly weather in the country, with extreme cold, dry air, and high UV levels, according to an October 2026 report on skincare in Canada. This newly released study by Laserbody MD reveals the top 10 cities where Canadians need to take extra care of their skin due to harsh weather.

St. Catharines gets more high-UV days than any other Canadian city, about 94 a year, and repeated exposure at that level damages skin cells over time.

With 40% less moisture than the Canadian norm, Saskatoon is the toughest place in the country for anyone with dry skin.

Regina, Saskatchewan, has the coldest winters in Canada, with wind chills below minus 20°C that make skin easily irritated.

The research examined major Canadian cities to find where the weather and air are hardest on skin. The report measured factors like high-UV days, hot days above 30°C, and days with wind chills below minus 20°C. It also looked at how dry winter air gets, plus levels of fine particle pollution and ground-level ozone. These figures were combined into a single score out of 100, revealing which cities have the worst weather for skin.

Here’s a look at the 10 Canadian cities with the toughest conditions for skin:

CMA
High-UV Days / Year
Hot Days >30°C / Year
Severe Wind-Chill Days <−20°C / Year
Context
Lethbridge
75.7
27.7
42.0
Among the least-green cities in the ranking
Windsor
91.3
18.7
6.7
Highest ozone in the study
Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo
84.3
11.3
14.3
High concentration of air-emitting facilities
Regina
52.0
21.3
84.3
Among the least-green cities in the ranking
Brantford
84.3
12.0
11.7
Joint second-highest ozone
St. Catharines – Niagara
94.3
12.3
6.0
Most high-UV days in the study
Calgary
51.3
11.3
36.7
Steepest long-term greenness decline
Hamilton
76.3
12.3
4.0
Largest industrial particulate total among leaders
Saskatoon
32.0
18.7
84.0
Driest winter air in the study
Montréal
61.3
13.0
13.7
Most air-releasing facilities among leaders
You can access the complete research findings here.
1. Lethbridge, Alberta
High-UV days: About 76 a year
Hot days: Nearly 28 a year above 30°C
Extreme wind chill: About 42 days a year colder than minus 20°C
Winter air moisture: 3.20 grams per cubic meter
Lethbridge is the toughest city on skin. Summers bring nearly a month of days above 30°C, and heat like that makes skin lose water faster. Winter then does the opposite kind of damage, with six weeks of wind chills colder than minus 20°C and air holding so little moisture that it wears down the layer that keeps skin soft. Around 76 days a year also reach a UV level that can burn skin. With only about 4 in 10 of the city covered in greenery, one of the lowest shares in the country, there is little to soften the heat.
2. Windsor, Ontario
Windsor’s weather is also tough for the skin. Ground-level ozone here is the highest of any Canadian city (41.4 ppb), and long-term exposure to it is linked to signs of skin aging. The city also gets about 91 high-UV days a year, the second most in Canada. That is roughly three months of sun strong enough to burn unprotected skin. Other than that, Windsor also has a pollution problem, with fine particle levels reaching 8.9 micrograms per cubic meter.
3. Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo
Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo Metropolitan Area comes next on the list. About 84 days a year reach a high UV level here, close to three months of exposure that can damage skin cells and age them faster. That is roughly 25 more days than the typical Canadian city gets. Local industry base also makes things worse, with 71 facilities reporting air releases in 2024, one of the highest counts in the country. Plus, ozone levels are also high, which adds to the wear on skin from the sun.
4. Regina, Saskatchewan
Regina ranks fourth, with harsh winters for the skin. Wind chills drop below minus 20°C on about 84 days a year, more than in any other Canadian city, and winter air holds just 2.69 grams of moisture per cubic meter, the second-driest reading in the country. Summers don’t bring any break for those with dry skin either, with about 21 days above 30°C, the fifth most of any city. Beyond that, the city also lacks parks, and that makes it harder for air to cool down during hot days.
5. Brantford, Ontario
Brantford rounds out the top five. The city gets about 84 days with high UV levels, and its ground-level ozone is among the highest in the country. Similar to Kitchener, the local industry here is also linked to higher pollution readings, with 31 facilities reporting air releases in one year alone. While Brandford does have a large parkland (covering 80% of the city), the weather conditions here are still tough for the skin.
A skincare expert from Laserbody MD commented on the study:
“UV rays reach the skin on cloudy days too, as a large share can pass through cloud cover. In winter, snow reflects sunlight back up toward the face, which adds to the exposure. Health Canada recommends sun protection whenever the UV index reaches 3 or higher, and that level is common in Canada from spring through early fall. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher works best, and it needs to be reapplied every couple of hours outdoors.”
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