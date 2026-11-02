Canada’s Least Skin-Friendly Cities, Ranked

Lethbridge, Alberta, has the least skin-friendly weather in the country, with extreme cold, dry air, and high UV levels, according to an October 2026 report on skincare in Canada. This newly released study by Laserbody MD reveals the top 10 cities where Canadians need to take extra care of their skin due to harsh weather.
St. Catharines gets more high-UV days than any other Canadian city, about 94 a year, and repeated exposure at that level damages skin cells over time.
With 40% less moisture than the Canadian norm, Saskatoon is the toughest place in the country for anyone with dry skin.
Regina, Saskatchewan, has the coldest winters in Canada, with wind chills below minus 20°C that make skin easily irritated.
The research examined major Canadian cities to find where the weather and air are hardest on skin. The report measured factors like high-UV days, hot days above 30°C, and days with wind chills below minus 20°C. It also looked at how dry winter air gets, plus levels of fine particle pollution and ground-level ozone. These figures were combined into a single score out of 100, revealing which cities have the worst weather for skin.
Here’s a look at the 10 Canadian cities with the toughest conditions for skin:
|
CMA
|
High-UV Days / Year
|
Hot Days >30°C / Year
|
Severe Wind-Chill Days <−20°C / Year
|
Context
|
Lethbridge
|
75.7
|
27.7
|
42.0
|
Among the least-green cities in the ranking
|
Windsor
|
91.3
|
18.7
|
6.7
|
Highest ozone in the study
|
Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo
|
84.3
|
11.3
|
14.3
|
High concentration of air-emitting facilities
|
Regina
|
52.0
|
21.3
|
84.3
|
Among the least-green cities in the ranking
|
Brantford
|
84.3
|
12.0
|
11.7
|
Joint second-highest ozone
|
St. Catharines – Niagara
|
94.3
|
12.3
|
6.0
|
Most high-UV days in the study
|
Calgary
|
51.3
|
11.3
|
36.7
|
Steepest long-term greenness decline
|
Hamilton
|
76.3
|
12.3
|
4.0
|
Largest industrial particulate total among leaders
|
Saskatoon
|
32.0
|
18.7
|
84.0
|
Driest winter air in the study
|
Montréal
|
61.3
|
13.0
|
13.7
|
Most air-releasing facilities among leaders
Hot days: Nearly 28 a year above 30°C
Extreme wind chill: About 42 days a year colder than minus 20°C
Winter air moisture: 3.20 grams per cubic meter
A skincare expert from Laserbody MD commented on the study:
“UV rays reach the skin on cloudy days too, as a large share can pass through cloud cover. In winter, snow reflects sunlight back up toward the face, which adds to the exposure. Health Canada recommends sun protection whenever the UV index reaches 3 or higher, and that level is common in Canada from spring through early fall. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher works best, and it needs to be reapplied every couple of hours outdoors.”