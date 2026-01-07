AD Ports Group Boosts Leadership of its Logistics Cluster with Appointment of Senior Global and Regional Executives

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Jan 07: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, today announced a series of senior executive appointments to its Logistics Cluster, further strengthening its leadership team under the direction of Jochen Thewes, who was recently appointed as the CEO of the Cluster. The appointments mark a significant step in advancing the Group’s drive to position its Logistics Cluster amongst leading global logistics services providers, building on the strong foundations and global footprint established through the Group’s logistics arm, Noatum Logistics.

Global Leadership Appointments

To drive the next phase of global product growth, Thorsten Meincke joins Noatum Logistics as the Executive Vice President – Ocean and Air Freight. With more than two decades of international leadership experience, Thorsten previously served as the COO and Management Board Member at DB Schenker, overseeing global air and ocean freight operations, as well as specialised business units. Previously, he held senior roles at Kuehne + Nagel, including Senior Vice President of Global Sea Freight and Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where he drove development of products, sales and marketing.

Joining Thorsten are two additional global leaders:

Björn Eckbauer, appointed as the Senior Vice President of Global Air Freight Development and Procurement, brings over thirty years of expertise in air freight operations. Serving most recently as the Senior Vice President for Global Operations & Procurement Air Freight at DB Schenker, Björn successfully managed worldwide air freight operations and capacity procurement, following senior leadership roles across regional management and branch operations at DB Schenker and Expeditors International.

Boris Kuehn, appointed as the Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, adds deep expertise in M&A, corporate venture capital and post-merger integration. Amongst other positions, he previously served as the Head of Global Corporate Venturing and the Head of Mergers & Acquisitions Transportation & Logistics at Deutsche Bahn AG, where he spearheaded high-value acquisitions, as well as building and scaling corporate venture capital activities.

Regional Leadership Appointments

Complementing the global leadership team, AD Ports Group has appointed three seasoned executives to lead Noatum Logistics’ regional operations:

Thorsten Pook, Managing Director – Middle East Region, joins with more than 30 years of experience in the international logistics space, including serving as the COO and Managing Director at CEVA Logistics and Kuehne + Nagel, where he delivered profitable growth and built high-performing teams across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Samad Osman, Managing Director – Africa Region, brings more than 20 years of executive tenure at Hapag-Lloyd, AP Moller Group, Kuehne + Nagel, and OMA Group. He has driven strategic expansion and operational transformation in over 30 African countries, with proven expertise in team development, mergers and acquisitions, and building profitable businesses.

Roberto Moreno, Managing Director – Latin America Region, adds extensive executive expertise in the Americas, having served as CEO for Canada and Latin America at DB Schenker. He also successfully led supply chain transformation initiatives and held senior management roles at DB Schenker Brazil, DAMCO, and Kuehne + Nagel.

Jochen Thewes, CEO of Logistics Cluster – AD Ports Group, said: “We have built a world-class team that combines global expertise in multimodal freight logistics, mergers and acquisitions, and deep knowledge across all major markets. By bringing in leaders from the top tier of our industry, we’re strengthening our capabilities and positioning ourselves to become a leading global logistics provider. We are united us as one team, laser focused on expanding our product offerings, driving growth, and exceeding the expectations of our clients, partners, and the communities we serve.”

The appointments underscore AD Ports Group’s commitment to building a powerful team of industry experts, ensuring the Logistics Cluster is equipped to deliver sustainable growth, strong returns, and operational excellence across its global network.