Affordable Housing vs Luxury Housing: Which Segment Is Winning in NCR

July 16: The NCR real estate market is witnessing strong demand across both affordable and luxury housing, each catering to distinct buyer segments. Affordable housing continues to attract first-time homebuyers due to its accessibility and value-driven pricing, supported by improving infrastructure in peripheral locations. Meanwhile, luxury housing has gained remarkable momentum, driven by rising disposable incomes, evolving lifestyle aspirations, and demand for premium amenities among affluent buyers. While the luxury segment has recorded faster growth in recent years, affordable housing remains vital in addressing end-user demand. Ultimately, both segments are contributing to the NCR’s dynamic and balanced real estate growth story.

Ashish Bhutani, CEO Bhutani Infra said, “Affordable and luxury home markets in NCR are experiencing good demand in their respective categories, meeting the varying needs of different buyer types. Whereas the affordable homes continue to appeal to first-time homebuyers and end-users seeking affordability and security, luxury homes benefit from high disposable incomes, lifestyle changes, and a preference for luxury living. It is impossible to evaluate the performance of either segment independently, as both benefit from different market forces. Infrastructural development, connectivity, urbanization, and increased consumer confidence have created opportunities across all housing segments. Moving forward, which segment performs better depends entirely on local market conditions, the economy, and consumer sentiment. A robust real estate sector requires growth in both housing segments.” H.S. Kandhari, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Harmony Infra Ventures said, “The question isn’t affordable versus luxury. It’s where the corridor sits in its life cycle. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9 belt was affordable territory five years ago — tight EMIs, first-time buyers stretching for their first address. Today that same stretch is pulling premium launches. The land didn’t change; connectivity matured. Jewar is still being priced as affordable by most of the market. That’s a mispricing of the timeline, not the asset — corridors tied to a greenfield airport rarely stay affordable-only for long, and the pattern is already visible on the ground. Developers chasing yesterday’s segment lose. Those reading the blueprint early get there first.”

As NCR continues to evolve into one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, both affordable and luxury housing are expected to play complementary roles in shaping its future. While affordable housing will remain crucial for expanding homeownership and supporting inclusive urban growth, the luxury segment will continue to reflect rising aspirations and the demand for premium living experiences. Sustained infrastructure development, policy support, improved connectivity, and economic growth will further strengthen both categories. Rather than identifying a single winner, the long-term success of the NCR housing market lies in maintaining a balanced ecosystem where every buyer segment finds opportunities aligned with their needs and aspirations.