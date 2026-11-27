Nov 27: The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today inaugurated the New Super Specialty Block of Holy Family Hospital at Okhla, New Delhi. He also released the Holy Family Hospital Souvenir 2026 and felicitated individuals associated with the construction of the new facility.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President highlighted the hospital’s rich legacy of service, recalling that its foundation stone was laid in 1953 by the then Vice-President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He said that the institution’s journey reflects the enduring spirit of service to humanity and its commitment to providing healthcare without discrimination.

Appreciating the hospital’s inclusive approach to healthcare, Shri Radhakrishnan said that institutions serving people irrespective of caste, creed, religion or economic status embody the fundamental values of mutual respect, compassion and humanity.

Emphasising the growing need for collaborative efforts to combat cancer, the Vice-President called for the establishment of a common national platform bringing together cancer treatment institutions across the country to share research, knowledge and best practices. He stressed that the benefits of medical research and innovation must reach all sections of society and humanity, rather than remain confined to a privileged few. He also expressed his willingness to take initiatives to strengthen such collaboration.

The Vice-President observed that the newly inaugurated Super Specialty Block would significantly expand access to specialised medical services. He emphasised that healthcare institutions must ensure that advanced medical facilities are complemented by affordability, compassion and a human touch.

Referring to the Government’s initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure through programmes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which have helped ease the financial burden of hospitalisation on economically weaker sections. He also noted the significant increase in AIIMS institutions, medical colleges and medical education seats across the country over the past decade.

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, Shri Radhakrishnan said that the benefits of development must reach every citizen, including those living in villages and smaller towns. He underscored the important role of charitable hospitals and voluntary organisations in strengthening India’s healthcare delivery system.

He further stated that the real strength of a hospital lies not merely in its infrastructure or advanced equipment, but in the dedication, expertise and compassionate service of its doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.

The Vice-President concluded by emphasising that a healthy society is the foundation of a developed nation and called for collective efforts towards building a sustainable, accessible and inclusive healthcare system.

Reverend Andrea Francia, Chargé d’Affaires, Apostolic Nunciature in India; Reverend Archbishop Anil J. T. Couto, President, New Delhi Holy Family Hospital Society; Reverend Deepak Valerian Tauro, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Delhi; Father George P. A., Director, Holy Family Hospital, and other dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony.

Healthy India is the foundation of Viksit Bharat@2047.