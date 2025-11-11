Aisle Unveils The Commitment Decade: Industry Study Shows 97percent of Indian Women Prioritize Commitment in Comparison to 80percent Men

November 11, 2025: Aisle, India’s homegrown dating app for meaningful relationships, today released “The Commitment Decade,” a comprehensive study of 3,400 urban Indian singles (Millennials: 74%, Gen Z: 25% Others: 1%) that reveals a seismic cultural shift in how Indians approach modern romance. The research reveals that commitment is experiencing an unprecedented renaissance, with 97% of women across generations prioritizing commitment while categorically rejecting the casual dating paradigm that dominated the previous decade.

The study, spanning major metros including Bengaluru (19%), Mumbai (17%), Delhi NCR (16%), Pune (10%), Hyderabad (5%), Others (33%), captures responses from 76% Tier 1 metros and 24% Tier 2 & 3 audience. Most striking is how men and women see commitment and other facets of dating and relationships through very different lens.

“The dating market has moved past its experimental phase and is settling into equilibrium,” said Chandni Gaglani, Head of Aisle Network. “The data highlights a clear shift; people are prioritizing real connections and meaningful dialogue instead of endless superficial matches and swipes. Whether you’re in Delhi or Bangalore, finding love now means finding someone who understands that career ambitions must coexist with essentials like work-life balance and cultural values. This validates what we have seen through our 3 million success stories: Indians worldwide are ready for relationships that honor both their personal growth perspective and cultural identity.”

Key Revelations from “The Commitment Decade”:

1. Commitment is Cool Again

9 in 10 millennial women now prefer meaningful relationships over casual flings.

1 in 3 women plan to marry within a year of dating.

97% of women across generations prefer commitment; men’s commitment rates rise with age (from 80.6% → 87.8%).

1 in 4 have actively reduced casual dating in the past year.

55.5% have witnessed couples marry after meeting online, proving that dating apps are a real path to matrimony.

2. Mental Health Emerges as Dating Currency:

67% of Gen Z women would end a relationship over mental health issues.

Over 50% of all respondents believe therapy talk belongs in dating conversations.

1 in 3 Indians (33.3%) have ended or avoided relationships due to mental health concerns.

3. Equality on First Date

53% of women prefer splitting the bill, while 42% of men still believe they should pay

Splitting the bill has evolved from a simple transaction into a crucial social negotiation in relationships.

4. AI & Modern Matchmaking

68.6% of Gen Z women reject AI-only matchmaking.

50% of Millennials prefer AI-assisted connections verified by real people.

45% of men are open to AI matchmaking — but only with human verification.

Indians want AI to assist, not replace human intuition in dating.

5. Astrology vs Compatibility

7 in 10 Indians prioritize personal compatibility over astrology, yet, 30% of millennial women still say astrology influences relationship choices.

Astrology remains a “fun filter,” not a deal-breaker, for most.

The report highlights a clear generational divide in how Indians view love and relationships. While Millennials are leaning towards stability, commitment, and marriage, with nearly half believing hookup culture has stripped meaning from dating and 70% seeking serious relationships, Gen Z is redefining commitment through clarity, honesty, and emotional maturity. Over 44% of Gen Z daters see therapy as a green flag, and 3 in 4 are open to marrying outside their religion, reflecting their progressive and inclusive approach. Yet, both generations share a growing desire for authenticity, emotional balance, and depth, signalling that across age groups, modern Indian dating is moving away from the casual and toward finding meaningful connections.

Additionally, emotional intelligence has become the ultimate relationship currency for modern Indian daters. When it comes to choosing a partner, the top three qualities people value most are emotional maturity, shared values, and consistent communication, traits that form the foundation of trust and long-term compatibility. On the other hand, the biggest red flags in relationships are inconsistent behavior (called out by 1 in 3 respondents), lack of effort (by 1 in 4), and emotional unavailability (by 1 in 5). The findings reflect a powerful shift in priorities, from superficial attraction to emotional depth and stability.

As digital dating gains legitimacy with over half of respondents witnessing app-to-altar success stories, Aisle’s focus on verification, safety, and meaningful connections positions it at the forefront of India’s dating revolution. House of Aisle’s 30 million members and 3 million success stories validate the shift toward intentional, values-based dating that honors both modern aspirations and cultural foundations.