Alluvial Power Announces Commercial Operation of Garnet Mesa Solar

DELTA, Colo., October 15, 2025 — Alluvial Power announced that Garnet Mesa Solar, an 80 MWac solar project in Delta County, Colorado, has commenced commercial operations.

Garnet Mesa Solar’s output will be delivered to Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA), a Colorado rural electric cooperative, under a long-term power purchase agreement.

“The success of Garnet Mesa Solar is a testament to the strength of our partnerships,” said Brian Kirk, Partner at Alluvial Power. “We’re proud to bring this project online and contribute to Colorado’s clean energy future. DMEA and Delta County have been exceptional partners. We look forward to continuing to build on our success at Garnet Mesa Solar.”

“DMEA is excited to see Garnet Mesa Solar up and running, bringing real benefits to our members and the communities we serve. Having this project in our backyard makes it even more special. We truly appreciate the thoughtful approach taken to ensure it supports local needs, respects our agricultural heritage, and works hand-in-hand with our community’s requirements,” said Jack Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of DMEA. Garnet Mesa Solar will partially serve DMEA’s requirements under its agreement with Guzman Energy, DMEA’s long-term wholesale power provider.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. served as the lead arranger for the construction and term debt facilities and RBC Community Investments provided the tax equity financing for Garnet Mesa Solar.

Alluvial Power is an energy transition platform that develops, re-develops and constructs power infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy transition in the U.S. Alluvial Power works closely and collaboratively with its partners to meet their needs through customized solutions. The Alluvial Power team consists of industry veterans responsible for 7GW of projects now in operation representing over $30 billion in investment. Alluvial Power is backed by OPTrust, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, which manages over C$25 billion in assets on behalf of more than 100,000 plan members.