Aadvik Crystals Unveils a New Digital Experience

Mumbai, October 15, 2025 — Aadvik Crystals has launched its redesigned website, offering a refreshed and seamless way to explore authentic, master healer–energized crystals. The new platform promises an intuitive, inspiring, and trustworthy digital experience for crystal enthusiasts and seekers alike.

Every crystal at Aadvik Crystals is 100% natural, ethically sourced, and personally energized by a master healer. Each piece is accompanied by an authenticity certificate — underscoring the brand’s belief that true luxury never compromises integrity.

Highlights of the redesigned website include:

Effortless, intuitive navigation for easy discovery

Free crystal consultations with a master healer

A seamless mobile experience across all devices

Instant, personalized guidance via WhatsApp support

Educational resources to help deepen one’s crystal journey

“Aadvik Crystals isn’t just about selling crystals — it’s about fostering meaningful connections between people and the energies that support their growth,” said Tushar Rothe, Founder, Aadvik Crystals. “Every aspect of our new website has been thoughtfully designed to honor the sacred essence of these companions. From crystal jewelry to intention-based healing kits, each piece aligns beauty with purpose.”

Step into the new Aadvik Crystals experience and embrace the season of light with exclusive launch and festive offers—up to 50% off on select collections.