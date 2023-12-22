Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in the Wildermuth Fund

Minnetonka, MN, December 22, 2023 — Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their offer to purchase for cash up to a maximum of 238,000 Class I Shares of the Wildermuth Fund. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer.

The Fund’s Shares are not traded on any exchange. In June 2023, the Fund’s Board of Trustees adopted a plan to liquidate the Fund (the “Liquidation Plan”). The Fund’s quarterly repurchase offers have been suspended. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment.

This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation. The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Fund. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.