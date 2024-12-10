Amplus Solar Retains Leadership Position in India’s Rooftop Solar Sector

10th December 2024: Amplus Solar has once again been recognized as the market leader in the OPEX (Operating Expense) category for the rooftop solar sector. This marks the third consecutive recognition by the esteemed Bridge to India report, further solidifying Amplus Solar’s position at the forefront of India’s renewable energy transition.

This achievement comes during a pivotal shift in the renewable energy landscape, where the industry is increasingly moving towards large open access solutions. Despite this evolving trend, Amplus Solar continues to demonstrate resilience and innovation, ensuring its leadership and focus in the OPEX category, a business model that enables clients to adopt solar energy without any upfront capital investment.

Speaking on the milestone, Sharad Pungalia, MD & CEO at Amplus Solar, said: “We are honoured to be recognized as a market leader for the third consecutive year. This distinction serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer centricity, which not only drives our own growth but also contributes to the evolution of the industry as a whole. As we look to the future, our focus remains steadfast on empowering businesses to become energy efficient, while collectively working towards a more sustainable future.”

Amplus Solar’s OPEX model has been pivotal in empowering businesses across India, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors, to transition to renewable energy seamlessly. By taking on the capital and operational burden, Amplus has enabled its clients to focus on their core business operations while reducing their carbon footprints and operational costs.

As the renewable energy sector in India continues to grow, Amplus Solar remains dedicated to driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term partnerships.