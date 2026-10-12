Aranyakaa Farms Launches Forest Breeze, Its 12th Flagship Managed Farmland Project, in the Denkanikottai Hills

Aranyakaa Farms, one of South India’s leading managed farmland developers recently announced the launch of Forest Breeze, its 12th project and the latest addition to a portfolio that has already delivered 11 successful developments across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Spread across 31 acres, Forest Breeze will offer 118 farm plots in sizes of 0.25, 0.50 and 1 acre, with prices starting at ₹57.17 lakh. All 118 plots at Forest Breeze are demarcated properly and plantations are already in place, so owners can take possession and begin using their farm right away. The farm club is expected to be ready within 12 months.

The project sits in the Denkanikottai hills, on the same forested plateau in the Thally–Denkanikottai belt that has drawn Bengaluru residents for weekend getaways for years. It offers easy access to Bengaluru with just 20 km from STRR, about an hour and a half from Electronic City and 38 km from Hosur, hence offering an easy and unhurried drive. The plateau’s cool, misty climate is what makes Forest Breeze stand out and the project experiences noticeably cooler weather than the city all year round. Moreover, tourist destinations like Hogenakkal Falls, Thally town and the Cauvery Ghats are all within an hour’s drive.

Every plot comes with its own plantation plan, along with timber and fruit trees, solar fencing and gravel-road access built in from the start. And under Aranyakaa’s managed model, the team takes care of the day-to-day plantation care, maintenance, and common areas so owners get a working farm without having to manage it themselves. The community is built around 40-plus amenities: a cottage, swimming pool, farm café, garden and party areas, a children’s playground, kitchen service, solar lighting and 24-hour security with CCTV.

Forest Breeze is aimed at Bengaluru families looking for a second home and a slower pace of life within easy reach of the city, as well as investors drawn to farmland as a long-term asset. Aranyakaa Farms launched Forest Breeze on 19th September, bringing together prospective buyers, partners and media for a first look at the project with over 80 families and 300-plus attendees at the launch. The event came with exclusive pre-launch offers and more than 30 plots were booked on the day itself, nearly 30% of the total inventory sold within hours of launch.

“In my five years at Aranyakaa Farms, Forest Breeze holds a special place in my heart,” said Amit Porwal, Director, Aranyakaa Farms. “I remember standing on that plateau for the first time, and the air was just different , it was cooler, quieter and with the forest right there, the memory is still very fresh. That’s where the name came from. We’ve tried to keep that feeling intact for every single owner, not just build another farm project on top of it. This is, without doubt, one of the best projects we’ve built.”

One thing that shouldn’t go unnoticed in Aranyakaa Farms’ five-year journey is how it has approached farmland not just as an industry or an asset to own, but as land that can be brought back to life. Beyond plantation and lifestyle amenities, Aranyakaa has spent these years turning previously uncultivated land into cultivable, thriving farmland, working on soil health, water management and microclimate across the whole region the project stands in. The result is a visible improvement in green cover, not only for individual farm owners, but for the belt they sit in.